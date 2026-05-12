• Auto123 tested the 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid and XRT Pro over 1,000 km in the heart of winter.

For the second generation of the Palisade, Hyundai didn't settle for a timid evolution. The Korean automaker thoroughly overhauled its utility vehicle with an ambitious technical strategy aimed at covering every need in the segment.

See also: 2026 Hyundai Palisade Review: The Hybrid Option Arrives

We wanted to demystify this new lineup, which now offers two distinct mechanical personalities: on one hand, the new turbocharged hybrid powertrain, and on the other, the modernized naturally aspirated V6 of the XRT Pro version.

To validate the technical promises, we followed a rigorous testing protocol over two weeks, totaling 1,036 km. We compared the high-tech Hybrid Ultimate Calligraphy (516 km) to the rugged XRT Pro (520 km) on an identical route combining suburban and city driving in demanding winter conditions.

2026 Hyundai Palisade hybrid | Photo: Auto123

2026 Hyundai Palisade – What’s new?

The 2026 model-year marks a total departure from the previous design. The silhouette asserts itself with much more angular and vertical lines, maximizing interior volume.

The Canadian lineup is now structured around four main trims: Preferred Trend, XRT Pro, Luxury and Ultimate Calligraphy. The interior architecture has been redesigned to free up space; the traditional gear shifter has moved from the center console to the steering column, a major ergonomic change that transforms the onboard experience.

Under the hood, the change is radical. The old 3.8L V6 has been retired in favour of two new powertrains: a 3.5L V6 mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.5L turbo combined with an electric motor and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro | Photo: Auto123

Design of the Hyundai Palisade – 9.0/10

The 2026 Palisade commands respect with its sheer size. With an overall length exceeding 5 meters (5,090 mm for the XRT Pro), it adopts a stately posture.

Our XRT Pro test model stood out with its Earthy Brass Matte paint. This shade, oscillating between bronze and aged gold, gives the vehicle an almost military appearance. This version adds specific elements like rugged black bumpers, black roof rails and exclusive 18-inch wheels. A word of caution: the matte finish requires rigorous manual maintenance, as automatic car washes are out of the question.

The Ultimate Calligraphy version plays a more luxurious tune with an exclusive chrome grille, body-colored bumpers and massive 21-inch wheels that fill the wheel arches perfectly.

| Photo: Auto123

| Photo: Auto123

Inside

The cabin takes a leap forward in perceived quality. The dashboard is dominated by a panoramic interface integrating two 12.3-inch screens (instrumentation and infotainment). On the Ultimate Calligraphy trim, refinement is everywhere: Nappa leather, a microfiber suede headliner, and sophisticated ambient lighting. The space is vast, and thanks to the flat floor, the new floating center console offers an impressive storage volume between the front seats.

| Photo: Auto123

Technology in the 2026 Hyundai Palisade – 8.5/10

Standard equipment is generous even in the base version, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as the Bluelink system. However, it’s in the details that the Palisade impresses. The fingerprint reader allows for biometric authentication to start the vehicle without a key. It is technologically brilliant, though using it at -20°C with gloves can make you look like a burglar trying to hack into your own car.

Special mention goes to the 14-speaker Bose audio system (on XRT and Calligraphy), which transforms the cabin into an auditorium, effectively drowning out exterior noise... or the complaints of rear passengers.

| Photo: Auto123

Powertrains of the 2026 Hyundai Palisade – 8.0/10

Here are the technical details of the two "hearts" we put to the test:

• The XRT Pro V6: This engine develops 287 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Contrary to the current trend favouring turbos, Hyundai is keeping a reliable and linear naturally aspirated V6 here. Its 8-speed auto box is smooth and well-geared.

• The Hybrid: This is the big news. The 2.5L turbo 4-cylinder is assisted by an electric motor for a combined output of 329 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque, available very early. Hyundai was smart to use a real 6-speed automatic transmission rather than a CVT, avoiding the unpleasant rubber-band effect during hard acceleration.

| Photo: Auto123

Driving the 2026 Hyundai Palisade – 8.0/10

At the wheel, the 2026 Palisade surprises with its body roll control, far from the boat-like feel of some competitors.

The XRT Pro: In our opinion, this is the ideal configuration for winter roads found in many parts of Canada. Shod with all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels, the taller sidewalls absorb potholes with impressive ease. Additionally, the electronic limited-slip rear differential (e-LSD), exclusive to this version, offers biting traction in the snow. You feel invincible.

The Hybrid (Calligraphy): The smoothness is top tier in the city thanks to electric starts. However, the 21-inch wheels transmit road imperfections more sharply. Regarding braking, the regenerative system requires a short adaptation period; the pedal can sometimes transition from spongy to "anchor-mode" quite abruptly, which might surprise your passengers if you aren't paying attention.

Range and fuel consumption

This is where official figures meet our winter reality. We drove both vehicles on a mixed route (suburb/city, a bit of highway).

• Official consumption (Hybrid): 8.1L/100 km (combined)

• Official consumption (V6 XRT): 12.7L/100 km (combined)

The reality of our winter test:

• Hybrid (after 516 km): 11.9L/100 km

• XRT Pro (after 520 km): 13.9L/100 km

The real-world gap is exactly 2.0L/100 km. It’s a tangible gain, but less than the 4.6L promised by the spec sheet. In winter, the hybrid's combustion engine must run frequently to heat the cabin and keep the battery at temperature, which reduces 100-percent electric driving phases.

| Photo: Auto123

2026 Hyundai Palisade - Pricing in Canada

The prices of our test vehicles reflect the model's move upmarket:

• 2026 Palisade XRT Pro (V6): $57,799 MSRP

• 2026 Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy (Hybrid): $65,699 MSRP

Comparing the entry-level versions, the V6 starts at $53,699 while the hybrid requires a minimum of $60,499, a $6,800 gap at purchase.

Let’s run the numbers: with the 2.0L/100 km savings observed this winter, the financial break-even point is somewhat far down the road. At current gas prices, you would need to drive nearly 200,000 km in these conditions just to pay off the hybrid's extra cost. While efficiency will improve in the summer, the hybrid purchase must be justified by its driving enjoyment and urban smoothness, as the return on investment will be very long in coming.

Some of your questions about the 2026 Hyundai Palisade

Can the hybrid tow as much as the V6?

No. The V6 (XRT Pro) offers a towing capacity of 5,000 lbs, ideal for a standard trailer. The hybrid is limited to 4,000 lbs, a decisive factor for camping enthusiasts.

Is the XRT Pro really better off-road?

Yes. Beyond the looks, it offers a raised ground clearance of 212 mm (compared to 187 mm for other versions) and improved approach angles (20.5 degrees), allowing it to tackle more serious obstacles.

Is cargo space reduced in the hybrid?

No. The battery integration does not cut into cargo volume. You have 540 liters behind the 3rd row and up to 2,455 liters behind the first row on both models.

| Photo: Auto123

The final word

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade has successfully evolved. More assertive and technological, it offers a very accomplished driving experience. However, this 1,000-km comparison test nuances the appeal of the hybrid in strict winter conditions. With a recorded consumption of 11.9 L/100 km, the advantage over the V6 is not as spectacular as hoped.

If you tow or frequently face difficult roads, the XRT Pro, with its proven V6 engine and forgiving suspension, represents the most coherent and enjoyable choice for daily life. The hybrid remains a marvel of technology, but it will be appreciated more for its urban smoothness and summer efficiency.

2026 Hyundai Palisade competitors