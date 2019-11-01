Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Hyundai Recalling 94,646 Genesis and Genesis G80 Sedans over Fire Risk

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Hyundai is recalling 94,646 sedans because a problem in the anti-lock brake control module (ABS) could cause a short circuit, which creates a fire risk.

Yes, that’s right: another recall for a fire hazard to with vehicles produced by the Hyundai-Kia group. Let's just say these are starting to pile up. The cause is very different n this case, however.

The recall actually involves just one and the same model, but produced under different banners. For the 2015 and 2016 model-years, it was known as the Hyundai Genesis; then, from 2017 onwards, the vehicle was sold under the separate Genesis luxury brand and took the name Genesis G80.

According to documents filed with the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the fire can be triggered by an electrical short in the ABS module; the fire can occur both when the car is parked and when it is being driven. Hyundai is currently investigating the cause of the short circuit in the ABS module.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2018 Genesis G80
Photo: Genesis
2018 Genesis G80

The company told NHTSA that no accidents or injuries have been reported and that as of March 10, two vehicle fires have been confirmed in the United States (and none in other countries).

In Canada, 4756 models are being recalled.

According to the NHTSA, owners may see or smell smoke or have the check engine light or battery light come on before the fire starts. Owners will be contacted to have the ABS module fuse replaced beginning in May.

On Transport Canada's website, a notice explains that “Hyundai will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealer to replace fuse for the ABS module. Hyundai recommends that you should park your vehicle outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until the recall repairs have been completed.”

You May Also Like

Ford Issues Three Separate Recalls Affecting 40,000 Vehicles

Ford Issues Three Separate Recalls Affecting 40,000 Vehicles

Ford is issuing three separate recalls impacting a total of some 40,000 vehicles. The affected models are the Ford Transit Connect, Mustang and Expedition as...

General Motors Recalling 638,000 Pickups and SUVs

General Motors Recalling 638,000 Pickups and SUVs

General Motors has announced a large-scale recall of some 638,000 Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks and SUVs. On certain models one of the rear wheels could br...

Mercedes-Benz Recalling 1.3M Vehicles Over eCall Glitch

Mercedes-Benz Recalling 1.3M Vehicles Over eCall Glitch

Mercedes-Benz has announced a recall of close to 1.3 million vehicles in the United States over a possible glitch with the eCall emergency communications sys...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Genesis GV80
Genesis GV80 Gets Top Rating From IIHS in Col...
Article
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo
Porsche 911: Combustion Engine to Stay At Lea...
Article
Hyundai Staria
Hyundai Presents the Spaceship-Inspired Stari...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
Volvo will only sell electric vehicles by 2030, and Sell Them Only Online
Volvo will only sell electric...
Video
A V8 for the Land Rover Defender in 2022
A V8 for the Land Rover Defen...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 