Ford has announced three separate recalls, which together will impact a total of around 40,000 vehicles. The models, dated from 2014 to 2020, include a number of Ford Expedition and Mustang vehicles.

Recall 1

The largest campaign involves Ford's Expedition and Lincoln's Navigator SUVs. In both cases, Lincoln explains that the front collision avoidance system's assistance functions (collision warning, dynamic brake assist and automatic emergency braking) simply don't work. As a result, if a collision is imminent, the vehicle won't warn the driver, nor will it slow down to mitigate the force of the impact. These are not functions that make these products autonomous, but some drivers rely on these devices knowing that they’re there to help them.

25,081 vehicles are affected in all. Of the total, the recall identifies 158 Ford Mustangs and 1,106 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Aviators in Canada.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Ford 2019 Ford Expedition

A total of 25,081 units are involved. At this time, we do not know how many units are in use in Canada. We will update you as soon as we have that information.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by the defect. It points out that the affected Expedition models were manufactured between April 16, 2019 and March 20, 2020 at its truck plant in Kentucky. As for the Navigator, affected models were assembled at the same plant between July 15, 2019 and March 19, 2020.

To make the corrections, Ford service centre technicians will reprogram the body control module, ABS, instrument cluster and headlight control module with the appropriate calibration. The tire pressure control system will also need to be reset.

Photo: Lincoln 2019 Lincoln Navigator

Recall 2

The second recall involves 2019 and 2020 versions of the Ford Mustang, manufactured between April 26 and October 10, 2019, as well as 2019 editions of the Lincoln Navigator, manufactured between October 16, 2018 and October 13, 2019. In both cases, the "transmission not in park" message and the corresponding warning chime are active for only three seconds when the ignition is turned off and the driver's door is closed. Under these circumstances, the instrument cluster should display the message for 30 minutes and the chime should be audible for 10 seconds.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue. Ford identifies 10,460 models were affected by the recall, but did not specify the exact number for each product. Reprogramming the instrument cluster will resolve the issue.

Photo: Ford 2015 Ford Transit Connect

Recall 3

Finally, if you regularly drive (or follow) a Ford Transit Connect, know that a recall has been issued regarding the sunroof. A total of 5,088 models built between July 17, 2014 and October 1, 2016 left Ford’s Valencia, Spain plant with an faulty link between the panoramic sunroof and the body. Over time, three things can happen: a pronounced increase in wind noise, water can seep in, and most importantly, the sunroof can simply fly away.

Miraculously, no accidents or injuries have been associated with this defect. Ford technicians will remove, clean and reinstall the glass in the panoramic sunroof to ensure it is securely attached to the body.