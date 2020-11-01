Although Hyundai already offers electric models, the company's big shift officially begins today with the unveiling of the Ioniq 5, the first vehicle from its new Ioniq all-electric division.

Between now and 2025, 23 all-electric products will be brought forth worldwide by the Korean giant. With the Ioniq 5, the company is advancing a model with a futuristic design, but also a product with an ultra-fast recharging system.

Design and platform

The design of the Ioniq 5 is inspired by the Hyundai 45 concept. Its wheelbase is just over 118 inches long, which is more than that of the Hyundai Palisade, but it’s 14 inches shorter overall, which gives a pretty clear idea of its overall dimensions. Its size puts it between an SUV and a hatchback.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 5, profile

Capacities and range

The Ioniq 5 is mounted on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that will serve Hyundai and Kia's future electric vehicles. In the case of this first EV from the division, the battery's 77.4 kWh of usable power gives a range of nearly 500 km, but that's according to the European WLTP cycle. We should expect something between 400 and 425 km for the model sold here.

Most interesting perhaps is that the architecture of the Ioniq 5 gives it an 800-volt capacity for recharging, which translates into some lightning-fast times when connected to a 350 kW charger. In fact, much like we saw with the Porsche Taycan, energy is recovered very, very quickly, along the lines of 18 minutes to increase power from 5 percent to 80 percent.

Both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations will be offered. In the first case, announced output is 215 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, while in the second, capacity is 302 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque.

The Ioniq 5 is also equipped with a semi-autonomous highway driving system, called the HDA 2 (Highway Driver Assist 2). The HDA 2 is the first Hyundai vehicle to offer the second generation of the system. Think of Cadillac's Super Cruise approach as a rough equivalent.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 5, interior

Interior and Technology

On board, the approach is as modern as it is outside. One interesting feature has to do with the front seats, which recline and feature footrests that allow you to relax while charging the vehicle. The interior includes elements made from recycled plastic, wool, eco-treated leather and other sustainable sources. The instrument cluster and multimedia system display, both 12 inches in size, are mounted on a single panel that extends from in front of the driver to the centre of the dash.

The Ioniq 5's head-up display system actually makes use of augmented reality technology, meaning that information (such as navigation) can be projected onto the windshield within the driver's field of vision.

The Ioniq 5 is also equipped with a solar roof and a Vehicle on Load (V2L) function, a system that can provide up to 3.6 kW of power to power many household appliances, though not quite enough for the whole house. We've seen how useful this can be in a crisis situation, such as in Texas recently when several F-150 hybrid owners powered essential appliances using their truck.

The Ioniq 5 will be followed by the Ioniq 6 sedan and the Ioniq 7 SUV, scheduled for 2022 and 2024 respectively. And, no doubt, more announcements will come.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 5, from above