You might not be able to get your hands on one right now, but this still qualifies as good news for those interested in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover. The model has received the best-possible Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) after recent testing by the American agency.

To earn the Top Safety Pick+ rating, a vehicle must first get the best-possible Good rating in six different crash tests, and it must also be at least available with a front crash prevention system that earns either Advanced or Superior ratings for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests. Then, it must come standard (in all trims) with a headlight system that gets Good or Acceptable ratings.

Note that Hyundai made adjustments to improve the head restraints on the front-row seating in the Ioniq 5 in December 2021, and the new Top Safety Pick+ rating applies to vehicles built after that change was implemented. Since then, said the IIHS, “The Ioniq 5 meets all the requirements for the higher-tier award. Its standard front crash prevention system earns superior ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.” It added that the different trims of the model each come with headlight systems earning Good or Acceptable ratings.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: IIHS The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 during a collision test, from above

The Ioniq 5 thus joins the Tucson, Santa Fe and Palisade SUVs in enjoying the Top Safety Pick+ designation. The smaller Venue makes do with the next-best Top Safety Pick rating, as do the Elantra and Sonata sedans and the new Santa Cruz pickup.

And in case you’re wondering, the close cousins to the Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60, have yet to earn ratings from the IIHS, for the good reason that they have yet to be sufficiently tested. In the case of the latter model, betting persons may want to place a dime on it earning the designation as well: every other Genesis model in the Korean luxury carmaker’s lineup currently has a Top Safety Pick+ rating.

See also: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: Throwing Down the Gauntlet