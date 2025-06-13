Hyundai Offers Glimpse of Future Ioniq 6 N

• Hyundai offers a glimpse of the N version of its Ioniq 6, which will be unveiled next month.

Among their other attractions, electric powertrains allow manufacturers to offer consumers a very high level of performance, the kind otherwise only found with exotic sports cars in the world of petrol vehicles.

Granted, this is somewhat contrary to the mission of an EV, which is to offer as much range as possible and consume as little energy as possible. But power, performance and breathtaking figures have been appealing to customers since the dawn of the automobile.

A number of automakers hesitate not at all to showcase their chops by constantly pushing boundaries with their EVs. Hyundai gave a first taste of what it could do with the N version of the Ioniq 5 SUV, the first electric model variant from the N performance division.

Now Hyundai is preparing a second all-electric N model, a hopped-up version of the Ioniq 6 sedan.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N | Photo: Hyundai

Pour nous mettre l’eau à la bouche, la compagnie a publié hier une série d'images qui nous donnent un aperçu du véhicule. Le constructeur nous en avait donné une idée plus tôt cette année en partageant des détails sur les retouches apportées à l’Ioniq 6 régulière pour 2026.

Les nouvelles images donnent un aperçu de l’aileron arrière, qui est accompagné d’un deuxième aileron intégré à la carrosserie.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N | Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N | Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai indique également que l’Ioniq 6 N va profiter d’ailes évasées, ce qui va se traduire par une posture plus large. Des pneus de performance, des freins plus puissants et d’autres caractéristiques axées sur la performance sont également attendus avec ce modèle.

Pour les détails concernant la performance, il faudra patienter… mais pas trop longuement. La compagnie a mentionné que sa berline de haute performance sera dévoilée en juillet. On peut s’attendre à ce qu’elle profite des mêmes organes qui animent l’Ioniq 5 N, soit un groupe propulseur offrant quelque chose autour de 641 chevaux, avec le rouage intégral de la partie.