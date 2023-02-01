• The EPA’s range figure for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 have been announced.

• In RWD and single-motor configuration, range is 581 km with the version equipped with 18-inch wheels.

• With two motors (and thus AWD) and 20-inch wheels, range drops to 435 km.

The Ioniq 6 is the next all-electric vehicle to join the Hyundai lineup in North America. The production version of the sedan was shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show and Canadians were able to see it at the recent Montreal Auto Show.

The Ioniq 6 uses the same components and platform as the Ioniq 5, but with the Ioniq 6 being a more aerodynamic sedan, the company promised more range. We've just learned just how much more, as official U.S. EPA ratings have been announced.

The single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version, equipped with 18-inch wheels, will offer up to 581 km of range, which is excellent. With the two-motor, AWD models (still with 18-inch wheels), range drops to 509 km, which is still very good.

With the variants mounted on 20-inch wheels, the range drops even further, to 491 and 435 km for single- and dual-motor versions, respectively.

This data applies to versions of the Ioniq 6 with 77.4 kWh (extended range) battery pack - the only ones to be offered initially. A smaller 53-kWh battery pack will follow with reduced capacities. For those who prefer a more attractive price, with less need for range, that will be the preferred choice.

Photo: D.Boshouwers The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 at the Montreal Auto Show

To explain the difference between the results obtained between the models equipped with 18 or 20 inch wheels, Hyundai says the smaller wheels are also narrower and also have low rolling resistance rubber. Models that get them are also less equipped than the versions with 20-inch wheels, so less heavy.

Assembled on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the Ioniq 6 will offer an architecture of up to 800 volts. Connected to a 350-kW charger, it will take less than 20 minutes to boost charge from 10 to 80 percent. The car will also be able to power external accessories, using an adapter designed for that purpose.

More information on this model will follow when we have the opportunity to test it.



