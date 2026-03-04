Hyundai Canada Won’t Offer a 2026 Model-Year Ioniq 6

Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 EV is skipping the 2026 model-year in Canada. The model itself will still be offered to buyers here, but it will be the 2025 edition, substantial stocks of which remain for Hyundai Canada.

We can then expect the 2027 model-year Ioniq 6 to appear at Canadian dealers towards the end of this year, probably in the fall. It’s only then, in other words, that buyers here will have access to the mid-cycle revisions the Ioniq 6 model is getting for 2026.

A reminder that all Ioniq 6 EVs sold in Canada are manufacturered by Hyundai in South Korea and imprted here.

| Photo: Hyundai

At the same time, it doesn’t appear that that decision impacts the arrival of the new Ioniq 6 N. In Canada, that performance variant will thus actually be a true 2026 model-year version of the electric sedan. It will feature the new- slimmer headlights and other design tweaks coming to the model, and which we’ll see on the regular version for 2027.

This summer, consumers will thus be able to visit Hyundai showrooms and see the old and new versions of the Ioniq 6 sitting side-by-side there, at least until stocks of the old one run out. Performance-wise, of course, the new Ioniq 6 N will also stand out with its much eye-opening specs: 614 hp, 568 lb-ft of torque, N-Grin and N-Boost functions and so on.