Hyundai gives a glimpse of the next Kona

  • Hyundai gives a glimpse of the next generation of its Kona SUV.
  • Four variants will be in the lineup, including an electric model, a hybrid version, a gasoline variant and a sportier trim, the N-Line.
  • The next Kona will be bigger, mainly to offer more space for its passengers.

Hyundai previews the next Kona

The Hyundai Kona is already in its sixth year on our market, which means that a replacement is already in development. Today, the company decided to give a glimpse of what's to come with some information and images showing the direction that the second generation of the model will take.

On the menu, four variants are expected, including an all-electric variant, a hybrid variant, a gasoline model, as well as the sporty N-Line trim.

The new KONA will be a little bigger, but its vocation will still be urban. Its style will be more assertive and its interior more focused on the driver, the company promises. The second generation will be 4355 mm longer, 150 mm more than the current one. The wheelbase will also gain 60 mm, while the model will be wider, this time by 25 mm.

In terms of styling, we notice an even more streamlined approach, especially at the front. The presence of pixels for lighting is also noticeable, a signature of the company's latest electric vehicles. What will be interesting is that there will be styling variations depending on the powertrain that will be underneath the vehicle's skin. This will be most noticeable on the electric variant, as well as the N-Line model. The gasoline and hybrid models will share more styling elements.

Inside, the increased space will no doubt be appreciated by future owners. The current model isn't uncomfortable in that regard, but a little more volume can only be a good thing. The layout is derived from the electric version and features a large, rectangular, horizontal display, which adds to the slim feel of the vehicle's lines (like the front and rear light strips). The rear occupants will also enjoy extra space.

As for the rest, we’ll let the pictures speak for themselves. We'll have a chance to come back to the next Kona sometime in 2023 when the company will give more technical details on the vehicle.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
Photo: Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
2024 Hyundai Kona
Photo: Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Kona
The interior of the 2024 Hyundai Kona
Photo: Hyundai
The interior of the 2024 Hyundai Kona

