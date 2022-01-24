Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

So Hyundai – How About a Rear Wiper for that Ioniq 5?

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

We were not alone, on testing the all-new, all-electric 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 this winter, in quickly identifying the one big misstep in the conception and design of the crossover. It was hard to miss, actually, since within an hour of us taking possession of the vehicle, the slanted rear window was encrusted with salt and frozen slush. Visibility through it was essentially down to zero.

The reason, of course, was the absence of a wiper for that rear window. It seems like an egregious error, one difficult to understand given that anyone who has driven in northern climates knows that electric defrosting is not enough on a window so angled, particularly in areas where slush is a common road companion. It’s made all the stranger because for the rest, the Ioniq 5 is a very well-designed vehicle with attention paid to every detail. Almost.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Given that we’re already on the verge of March and that the second, 2023 edition of the model is just months away, we asked Hyundai Canada if there are plans afoot to integrate a rear window wiper in Ioniq 5 models that will be assembled later in the year. Here’s what we were told by Hyundai Canada Public Relations Coordinator Mohga Hassib:

“Hyundai Motor Group has received the comments under advisement from Canadian journalists and are looking into it. We are grateful for this crucial feedback about a very important product for Hyundai. As of now, we have yet to confirm if the coming model will have the rear wiper installed.”

- Mohga Hassib, Hyundai Canada

That’s not as good as a yes, but it’s better than a no, I think we can agree. In any case, it might help prevent some potential buyers of the Ioniq 5 from scratching the model off their EV shortlist. Because, yes, more than one told us that this problem could be a deal-breaker for them.

Hyundai’s reputation for listening to what its customers have to say is well-earned, and it will have another opportunity to demonstrate it.

See also: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: Throwing Down the Gauntlet

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, three-quarters rear
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, three-quarters rear

You May Also Like

All-Electric Vehicles and Winter: Mortal Enemies?

All-Electric Vehicles and Winter: Mortal Enemies?

Auto123’s test drives of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge in extreme cold hint that stories of range loss in winter aren’t just stories.

Hyundai Announces Canadian Pricing, Trim Details for the 2022 Ioniq 5 EV

Hyundai Announces Canadian Pricing, Trim Details for the ...

Hyundai Canada has released pricing for its new all-electric model, the first to come out under the new Ioniq banner. As expected, the starting price of just...

Radically different styling for the next Hyundai Tucson?

Radically different styling for the next Hyundai Tucson?

Hyundai promises that the radically different styling of the next-generation Tucson will surprise and delight fans of the SUV. As per the company’s current d...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Volkswagen ID.4
Slight Range Boost for 2022 Volkswagen ID.4
Article
2023 Mazda CX-50
Mazda Canada Announces Pricing for CX-50 Off-...
Article
2022 Genesis GV70
Genesis Leads Charge Among AJAC’s 2022 Canadi...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Features a Huge External Airbag
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Ve...
Video
Thousands of Ford Broncos Waiting for Parts to Be Delivered
Thousands of Ford Broncos Wai...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 