• The 2025 Kia EV6 was presented for North America at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Los Angeles, CA - Alongside its sister brand Hyundai, Kia is the most active player at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, hands down. We were introduced to the new 2026 EV9 GT as well as the next-gen 2026 Kia Sportage, for one thing. But in between, there was a third reveal at the Kia stand: the revised 2025 Kia EV6.

The model had previously been shown during its presentation for the Asian markets, but here it was being introduced officially for North America.

2025 Kia EV6 – What’s new?

There are no big changes to the styling of the all-electric compact crossover, which isn’t surprising given how well received the model has been in terms of its design. The bigger improvements are to the vehicle’s technologies and to the capabilities of the powertrains.

The Kia EV6 2025, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2025 Kia EV6

The new EV6 does sport a few esthetic changes, notably a modified LED “Star Map” lighting design, as well as adjustments to the vehicle’s side moulding and to the front and rear bumpers. Some trims get larger 19-, 20- and 21-inch wheel design options. The model now features standard automatic door handles that stay flush with the vehicle body.

The interior

Inside, we find a new D-shaped steering wheel, redesigned central console and updated ambient lighting. The 2025 EV6 also integrates the next-generation Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNc), which allows for over-the-air updates. The new Digital Key 2.0 allows for unlocking, locking and starting the car via either a smartphone or a smart card.

The 2025 Kia EV6, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2025 Kia EV6

Finally, there are updates to the safety/drive-assist features, notably the inclusion of forward collision-avoidance assist 2 that can detect and actively help avoid other vehicles. The highway driving 2 function allows for some semi-autonomous driving manoeuvres on highways (like lane changes and adaptive cruise control).

Powertrains of the 2025 Kia EV6

Here’s where the improvements are most notable as part of this mid-cycle revision for the model that continues to use Kia’s 800-volt fast-charging architecture. The standard battery is now a new, stronger 63-kWh unit; on its own in a single-motor configuration it helps deliver 167 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.

The model’s LR (Light Long Range), Wind and GT-Line trims can be had with a bigger 84-kWh battery. It can be part of a RWD configuration, or integrate a second motor for an AWD configuration. In that case output climbs to 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque.

The EV6 GT

This higher-performance model is back for 2025, and it gets a boost in power as well, from 576 hp previously to 641 hp, along with 568 lb-ft of torque. New this year, the GT variant gets a Virtual Gear Shift system that simulated gear changes via a number of cues of the visual, sound and even touch varieties.

The 2025 Kia EV6, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Range

Maximal range comes from the EV6 RWD configuration with the larger battery and sits around 513 km; the previous maximum was 499 km. The twin-motor AWD version of the 2025 EV6 gets about 454 km of range, which is unchanged from the 2024 model.

The EV6 can be recharged from 10 to 80 percent in less than 25 minutes on a DC fast charger and in ideal conditions, says Kia.

The new 2025 Kia EV6 is expected to arrive at Kia dealerships in Canada in the second quarter of 2025. Pricing will be announced closer to launch date.

Presentation of the 2025 Kia EV6 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Interior of the 2025 Kia EV6 | Photo: Kia

The 2025 Kia EV6, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2025 Kia EV6, trois quarts avant | Photo: D.Boshouwers