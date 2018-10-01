Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Hyundai to Present new Prophecy EV concept at Geneva Auto Show

Hyundai has announced it will present another new all-electric prototype at the Geneva Motor Show in early March. The Prophecy EV concept will be rolled out on March 3 on media day of the annual event.

The new concept follows the Korean automaker’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy we’ve seen on other recent prototypes as well as new generations of existing Hyundai models. This seeks to focus on exterior contours marked by graceful curves and broad back ends.

The first teaser image shows only the back end of the Prophecy, a rather Porsche-like affair that features an integrated spoiler and vertical pixel-lamp taillights, between which sits discrete H-Y-U-N-D-A-I lettering. The rear wheel arches stick out boldly and the vehicle looks to be sitting relatively close to the ground. Did we mention the Porsche resemblance? Here’s the take given by Hyundai’s head of global design, SangYup Lee:

“”Prophecy” does not follow trends. It accentuates timeless beauty that will stand the test of time. Its iconic design stands to expand Hyundai’s design spectrum toward even broader horizons.

- SangYup Lee, Hyundai

The Hyundai 45 and Hyundai Prophecy concepts
Photo: Hyundai
The Hyundai 45 and Hyundai Prophecy concepts

The un-45?
The look of the new Prophecy EV concept stands in pretty sharp contrast with the company’s 45 concept EV, recently given its North American premiere at the Montreal Auto Show. That concept’s exterior design has more edges in its little toe than this rounder prototype seems to feature in its whole body – or at least, the part that we can see.

The idea behind the new concept’s name is that it reflects the vehicle’s purpose as a design study meant to define where future Hyundai designs are headed, all while establishing a design template for Hyundai’s EV vehicles of the future.

The Hyundai Prophecy EV will be unveiled on March 3 at the Geneva International Motor Show. Be there or be square…

