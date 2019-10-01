Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Chicago 2020: Hyundai debuts the 2020 Sonata Hybrid... but confirms there won't be a plug-in version

Hyundai first rolled out a plug-in hybrid version of its Sonata sedan in 2016. The company has now confirmed that the next generation of the model that’s about to make its debut will not be produced in that configuration. Since the first presentation of the new Sonata late last year, the question of whether we would continue to see a PHEV remained unanswered – until now.

A Hyundai representative on hand at the Chicago Auto Show - at which the 2020 Sonata hybrid made its North American debut - revealed that the mid-size sedan will not be produced this coming year in a version you can plug in.

There was no one reason given for the decision, rather the representative cited a desire by the automaker to focus on delivering the best possible simple hybrid variant of the Sonata. Doubtless the falling sales of the model and particularly the current PHEV version had something to do with the cancellation as well.

While the company did not provide exact figures, it made clear that the PHEV variant accounts for just a small percentage of Sonata sales, which have been falling overall to start with. In 2016 Hyundai sold over 200,000 units of the model in North America. Last year the total dropped below 100,000. Also hindering the performance of the PHEV is the high price point, this for a model that offers an electric range of 43 km.

Auto123 launches Shopicar!  All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Hyundai

Consumers, not surprisingly, stayed away.

As for that new Sonata hybrid show in Chicago, the consumption figures associated with it are promising: 4.5L/100 km combined for the Blue variant, which is the stingiest on fuel in the lineup. The other hybrid versions will average 5.0L/100 km. The model features a unique Solar Roof System (SRS) to help increase driving range

As soon as the occasion arises we will be test driving the 2020 Sonata hybrid and providing you with a full review.

Our Review of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata

Photo: Hyundai
Photo: Hyundai
Photo: Hyundai

You May Also Like

Hyundai Canada announces pricing for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai Canada announces pricing for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai Canada has just unveiled pricing for versions of its Sonata 2020. The redesigned sedan comes with new styling that promises that might leave few indi...

2020 Hyundai Sonata First Drive: Beauty Defined Differently

2020 Hyundai Sonata First Drive: Beauty Defined Differently

The eighth-generation 2020 Hyundai Sonata sedan is a thoroughly modern affair, and like the company that builds it has certainly come a long way in not that ...

The New 8th-Generation 2020 Volkswagen Golf Debuts

The New 8th-Generation 2020 Volkswagen Golf Debuts

After much waiting and teasing, Volkswagen today launched the new eighth-generation 2020 Volkswagen Golf. Esthetically the model hews closely to its predeces...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Volkswagen Passat
An Electric Future for the Volkswagen Passat?
Article
2020 Toyota Supra
Confirmation of a 4-cylinder Toyota Supra Rem...
Article
Volkswagen Atlas 2021
Chicago 2020: A Revised Look for the 2021 Vol...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
Top 10: Super Bowl LIV’s Car Ads, From Best to Worst
Top 10: Super Bowl LIV’s Car ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 