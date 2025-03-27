Hyundai will be officially unveiling a new electric concept next week, but ahead of that, here are a few teaser images of what the Korean automaker calls the Insteroid.

An Inster on steroids

The model is based on the Inster, Hyundai’s small electric SUV offered in other markets, and which we maintain would definitely find an audience in Canada due to its size and long-term affordability.

But while the Inster has relatively modest, even classic styling, the Insteroid is far flashier with its motorsport-inspired design. The concept’s name combining Inster and steroids is an unsubtle way to emphasize its muscular vibe.

The Hyundai Inster (also known as the Casper) during its presentation at the 2024 Busan auto show, in South Korea | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Rear of Hyundai's Insteroid concept | Photo: Hyundai

The images offer little perspective as to the model’s dimensions, but we note some rather original elements, not least the racing-inspired spoiler. Hyundai also posted a video previewing the model, and it shows the rear of the Inster transforming to receive the huge spoiler. At that moment, the name Inster disappears, but we clearly see the name Insteroid in the photo of the model with the spoiler in full view.

The wheel arches also stand out, evoking as they do those of Audi's quattro racing models in the early 80s. We can even spot a roll cage inside, which confirms the performance vocation of the model, which sits on 21-inch wheels.

The Hyundai Insteroid concept, wheel | Photo: Hyundai

According to Hyundai, the concept exists to strengthen the appeal of electric vehicles to those want their ride to generate emotion.

The Hyundai Insteroid concept will be officially unveiled at the beginning of April. Stay tuned.

The Hyundai Insteroid concept | Photo: Hyundai