Hyundai Ioniq 9: Here Are First Images of the Korean Brand's Next EV

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 | Photo: Hyundai
  • EPA Category: Midsize SUV
    Benoit Charette
     Hyundai’s new large, high-end electric SUV will be officially unveiled in November.

    Hyundai today shared a first glimpse of its all-new electric model, the Ioniq 9. The three-row SUV, a close cousin of the Kia EV9, is set to make its world debut in November. According to Hyundai, it introduces aesthetic innovation and aerodynamics into an ample, luxurious living space, with the emphasis on passenger comfort.

    A distinctive design
    The “9” of the Ioniq 9 represents Hyundai's move into the larger dimensions of electromobility, completing the range alongside the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. The model is based on Hyundai's E-GMP platform and is designed to maximize interior space while ensuring optimum comfort for all passengers, including those in the third row.

    The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9, silhouette
    The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9, silhouette | Photo: Hyundai

    Style and performance intersect
    With its “Aerosthetic” design, the Ioniq 9 introduces a ship-inspired silhouette, curved roofline and extended wheelbase. This combination gives the SUV a flowing look while incorporating traditional Korean features, including styling lines inspired by Hanbok clothing.

    The headlamps feature the parametric pixels typical of Ioniq models, and the multi-spoke wheels enhance its dynamic look.

    The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9, details
    The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9, details | Photo: Hyundai

    On the road to total electrification
    The launch of the Ioniq 9 comes as Hyundai celebrates its 100 millionth vehicle produced. We know that the brand has set itself the ambitious target of selling two million EVs by 2030, so this new model is part of that strategy.

    A world premiere in November
    The official launch is scheduled for November. More images and technical details can be expected in the meantime.

