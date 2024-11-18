Jaguar enters a new era with the pending unveiling of an all-electric model, scheduled for launch in 2026. The British manufacturer’s new flagship model, which will compete directly with benchmarks such as the Porsche Taycan, is set to be unveiled on December 2nd.

The concept we’ll meet next month is the culmination of a long-standing project and gives a first taste of the brand's future electric models coming down the road in the next few years.

A new electric model for Jaguar

Jaguar's first model of its transformed existence is a bold four-door GT. Following the launch of the I-Pace in 2018, this prototype represents the very first model designed on a new platform dedicated to electric vehicles, christened JEA. This platform will be the basis for three future Jaguar electric models by the end of the decade, including a large luxury sedan and an SUV.

What to expect

Although technical details are still being kept under wraps, some information has been confirmed by the brand. The vehicle is expected to offer over 575 hp and a range in excess of 700 km. The price of the electric super-GT will be in excess of £100,000 or $200,000, in line with the brand's high-end vehicles.

Jaguar's new super GT electric car, in profile | Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

A wagon

The first spy shots of the prototype in testing reveal a vehicle with a bold design, marking a break with Jaguar's traditional lines. A body with geometric proportions and a long hood, while moving away from the brand's classic styling elements, such as round headlights.

The 2026 Jaguar GT prototype features an elegant silhouette, with a sloping roofline and generous wheelbase. The A-pillars have been set back as far as possible behind the front axle to create a family-like silhouette, reminiscent of the brand's historic models with their powerful enginess.

In terms of size and shape, the model is reminiscent of the electric XJ, which was cancelled in 2021 at the height of its development.

Innovations in design and technology

At the front, this new Jaguar adopts a distinctive lighting arrangement, with ultra-thin LED strips that are almost invisible when the headlights are off. That said, the prototype's camouflage completely covers these elements, suggesting that the final design may differ slightly. The front grille has a similar shape to that of the I-Pace, but there are indications that it may be non-functional on the production model.

At the rear, Jaguar's model could be inspired by modern trends in automotive design, with the absence of a traditional rear windscreen replaced by a digital mirror, following the example of the Polestar 4. This choice is one of the most striking elements of this new design era.

A minimalist, technology-driven interior

The vehicle's interior remains terra incognita for the moment, but we expect it to feature a minimalist, technology-driven design. According to sources close to the brand, the cabin will be dominated by a large, wide infotainment screen encompassing the entire dashboard, with touch controls in place of physical buttons. Rear passengers can expect a high level of comfort and many amenities, with screens on the back of the front seats, USB-C ports and blinds for the rear windows.

A revolution for the brand

The official unveiling of this model takes place on December 2nd at Miami Art Week, during which Jaguar will present the Design Vision Concept, a styling study that will set the tone for all future models from the brand. The launch is part of Jaguar Land Rover's Reimagine strategy, which aims to redefine the brand's image for the future.

The coming months will be crucial for Jaguar, which is focusing its efforts on expanding its test program for this electric GT, while putting in place an after-sales service strategy to support the transition to a 100-percent electric future.