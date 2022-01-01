Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Technology

Hyundai Wants Flying Taxis in the Air by 2025

Hyundai is planning to get flying taxis in the air sooner than expected. An executive at the automaker declared he thinks the first airborne cabs could be a reality as early as 2025, Reuters reports.

Hyundai had put forward the year 2028 as a possible target for the launch of a flying taxi service, which would make use of small electric planes capable of vertical take-off and landing. However, Jose Munoz, Hyundai's global chief operating officer and general manager for North America, told Reuters this week that it could happen “before 2025”.

Recall that in 2019, Hyundai announced an urban air mobility division headed by a NASA veteran. At the time, the company said it would invest $1.5 billion in urban air mobility by 2025.

Hyundai then announced a partnership with Uber Elevate, the nascent air mobility division of the ride-sharing giant, that would see its flying cabs ne sued as part of a future Uber air network. The automaker also unveiled an electric flying taxi prototype at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Flying taxi airport prototype, developed with Urban Air Port
Photo: Hyundai
Flying taxi airport prototype, developed with Urban Air Port

Earlier this year, Hyundai announced a partnership with a U.K.-based company called Urban Air Port to develop the infrastructure required for flying taxis. The Korean automaker has also partnered with the firm that manages Incheon International Airport in South Korea to integrate a flying cab infrastructure.

While Hyundai is mainly considering flying vehicles carrying five or six passengers between airports and urban centres, the company also wants to offer cargo services, Jose Munoz told Reuters.

Electric-powered air taxis are still unproven, but several other companies are experimenting with them and see huge potential.

Boeing and Porsche have actually partnered to design a “premium” air taxi, and Daimler, Geely and Toyota have also backed projects.

Hyundai /Uber flying taxi prototype, img. 2
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai /Uber flying taxi prototype, img. 2
Hyundai /Uber flying taxi prototype, img. 3
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai /Uber flying taxi prototype, img. 3

