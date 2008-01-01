Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Hyundai Canada Pulls Veloster for 2021, but Keeps its N Version

The lineup of Veloster variants in the Hyundai Canada product offering will look considerable different in 2021. Mainly, it will be pared down, as the company has announced the regular version, both naturally aspirated and turbocharged, are being phased out, leaving only the ultra-sporty N variant in place.

At the same time, Hyundai promises that N version will benefit from several improvements for the next model-year.

Most notably, the car will be offered for the first time with an automatic gearbox. Until now, only a 6-speed manual transmission was possible. The new N transmission has 8 gears and is configured with a dual clutch. It comes with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and offers sporty gearshifts with start-stop control, all part of the manufacturer's "N Trac Sense" technology.

The Veloster N will also be equipped with new sports seats (N Light) as standard. These are lighter by two kg and promise more lateral support for a more-enveloping feel.

The navigation system and audio system have also been redesigned and can be explored from the 8-inch screen in the centre console.

Hyundai Veloster
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Veloster

In terms of safety, the 2021 Veloster N inherits a host of new standard features such as frontal collision avoidance assistance, lane keeping assist, driver attention decline warning, blind spot collision warning and rear cross collision warning.

Here's what the company had to say about its surviving Veloster model:

"The Veloster N is a testament to Hyundai's approach to high performance cars. By adding the DCT N, drivers benefit from both performance and convenience. Anyone looking for a fun-to-drive experience won't miss the opportunity to drive the new Veloster N; an everyday sports car with race car capabilities".

- Thomas Schemera, product division manager at Hyundai Motor

As for the new gearbox, we'll certainly have the opportunity to come back to it when we test drive the model. It has many features, but before we reach any conclusions, testing is in order.

Production of the 2021 model is to begin in November. Meantime, for those interested in one of the base versions of the Hyundai Veloster, it’s now or never…

