Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Technology

A Manual Transmission Without a Third Pedal for the Hyundai Venue in India

The conventional manual transmission is, right along with four-door sedans, in decline across the industry – that’s not news. Certainly consumers demand it far less often than before, but manufacturers aren’t doing much to help it survive, notably by offering it mainly only with base models that are short on equipment.

There may be hope for those who like to shift gears manually using a lever, as the Autocar India site website reports that in India, Hyundai is about to launch a new type of manual transmission. But what’s remarkable is that this unit doesn’t bring with it a third pedal.

If you’re thinking this kind of system already exists, you're partially right. In fact, there are ‘automated’ manual gearboxes on the market. However, the unit that the Korean automaker is going to offer is different, as it has the typical H-shaped gear selector design of conventional mechanical gearboxes. Hyundai refers to it as the iMT transmission, for Intelligent Manual Transmission. The clutch it features is equipped with an automatic actuator.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2020 Hyundai Venue, name
Photo: Hyundai
2020 Hyundai Venue, name

It will be similar to other automated manual transmissions in that shifts should be a little rougher. Shifting won’t require the driver to take their foot off the accelerator, but doing so will result in smoother shifts, Hyundai says.

The most intriguing element of this new iMT is the "intention sensor". This sensor detects the driver's intention to shift gears, which sends signals to a Transmission Control Unit (TCU). The TCU then engages a hydraulic actuator and disengages the clutch plate when the driver changes gears.

Sounds interesting, but it does mean the transmission has an extra component, meaning an extra potential problem.

As mentioned, the new technology is going to be introduced in India; the unit is scheduled to make its debut in July in the Hyundai Venue, as well as in the Kia Sonet. We're still a long way from seeing it debut in North America, but if the system reliable and popular, it’s entirely possible Hyundai and Kia may decide to introduce it here in a few years.

Our review of the 2020 Hyundai Venue

Photos:Hyundai
2020 Hyundai Venue pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

A New 8-Speed Transmission for the Hyundai Veloster N

A New 8-Speed Transmission for the Hyundai Veloster N

Hyundai announces the arrival of a new eight-speed automatic transmission for its Veloster N. In a nutshell, the new transmission will make the model more ef...

2020 Hyundai Venue Review: A Winning Ticket

2020 Hyundai Venue Review: A Winning Ticket

The brand-new 2020 Hyundai Venue SUV has stockpiled qualities that should help it compete on the market, but are they enough to take it over the top? Here’s ...

Hyundai Cuts Manual Transmission Option from Two Models in U.S. - But Canada Keeps Them

Hyundai Cuts Manual Transmission Option from Two Models i...

Hyundai says it is cutting manual transmissions from the product offering for some variants of two of its models in the U.S.: the Elantra sedan and the Velos...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Ford Escape Hybrid
Six Things you Should Know About the 2020 For...
Article
Chevrolet Impala NASCAR car driven by Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Car Driven by Dale Earnhardt Jr. Up for Auction
Article
2021 Mazda3 Turbo
Mazda3 Turbo Debuts Earlier Than Expected in ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Mazda3 Turbo Debuts Earlier Than Expected in Mexico
Mazda3 Turbo Debuts Earlier T...
Video
What Do We Do With the Confederate Flag on the General Lee Car?
What Do We Do With the Confed...
Video
Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Z71 Goliath 6X6: Ready for the Second Wave
Chevrolet Silverado Trail Bos...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 