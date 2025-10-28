Hyundai has introduced the new generation of the Venue subcompact SUV, primarily intended for the Indian market. We learn from that that the new edition has refreshed styling, modernized equipment and an improved spec sheet.

2026 Hyundai Venue (India), front | Photo: Hyundai

There’s nothing concrete regarding what North America can expect in terms of a new-gen Venue, not least whether we’ll get it at all. But this could well be a preview of what’s to come in our market, probably for 2027.

Design-wise, the new Venue sports a significantly more robust look, thanks notably to a body widened to 1,800 mm and a dark grille framed by "quad-beam" signature LED headlights. The cabin benefits from a substantial overhaul, with two 12.3-inch digital screens for instrumentation and infotainment, and a lengthened wheelbase aimed at improving rear clearance.

Under the hood, the 2025 Venue for India offers a range of engines including a 1.2L gasoline, a 1.0L turbo and even a 1.5L diesel. Depending on the configuration, it comes with a manual, a conventional automatic, or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, as well as an iMT version (without a clutch pedal).

2026 Hyundai Venue (India), interior | Photo: Hyundai

In terms of technology, high-end models benefit from a complete suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including Level 2 autonomous driving with radar, camera, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, and a 360° camera, in addition to functions already available on the previous generation.

In India, the official launch of the new generation is scheduled for November 4, 2025.

In Canada?

Hyundai in Canada continues to sell the current generation for 2026, and no formal announcement has been made regarding the arrival of a new model. Hyundai spokesperson Frédéric Mercier simply mentioned to "stay tuned for Hyundai news." Our amazing powers of deduction tell us we can therefore expect news from Hyundai. In any case, according to some sources, it is possible the new-generation Venue will be arriving in Canada as a 2027 model.

So while we know that the redesigned Hyundai Venue offers substantial improvements in the areas of design, tech options and powertrain, Canadian consumers looking for an economical new vehicle will have to be patient. Official arrival date and specific details of the North American version are yet to be confirmed.

2026 Hyundai Venue (India), seating | Photo: Hyundai