Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Los Angeles 2019: Hyundai Presents the Vision T, previewing the future look of its SUVs

Hyundai today presented the Vision T plug-in hybrid SUV concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show

Hyundai had a few different presentations to make at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show. There was the extended-range version of its IONIQ, and the track-focused version of the Hyundai Veloster N (the RM19). The company also unveiled a new concept that previews the brand’s future design direction for its SUVs. 

The Vision T is a plug-in hybrid utility model, and is a product of the automaker’s design department. One of its objectives is to demonstrate the company’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy going forward. The model’s profile shows character to spare and the front grille evokes, with little subtlety, the visual signature adopted by the new Sonata. In back are sleek position lights connected by a thin strip located just below the back window.

Photo: D.Rufiange

Like with Kia’s Futuron concept, the Vision T comes with a system of recessed headlights that transform into functional lights on demand. According to Hyundai, this element will be an essential part of the innovations coming in the next model designs. The company repeated its goal of giving each of its models a thoroughly distinct design signature, while preserving a commonality that identifies them as Hyundais.

The vehicle is actually reworked Tucson and so it’s logical to assume it may well presage the look of the nest generation of the popular compact SUV. As per custom, the eventual production will have some of its sharper edges rounded off, both literally and figuratively, keeping in mind that this Vision T is strictly an early stage design study, nowhere near production-ready.

And because of that, Hyundai has nothing to say about specifications for the concept. For all we know this Vision T on display in Los Angeles is little more than an empty shell. 

We’ll see where the company takes it, though. Stay tuned.

Photo: D.Rufiange
Photo: D.Rufiange
Photo: D.Rufiange
Photos:Hyundai
Hyundai Vision T concept pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Los Angeles 2019: Introducing the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime PHEV

Los Angeles 2019: Introducing the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime ...

Toyota has lit up the LA Auto Show’s media day with its presentation of the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime, the plug-in hybrid version of the popular SUV. Toyota is ...

A Hyundai Kona Hybrid Confirmed for Europe

A Hyundai Kona Hybrid Confirmed for Europe

Hyundai announces a hybrid version of the Kona SUV for the European market. No word yet on a North American version, but given the popularity of the model in...

Los Angeles 2019: The Bollinger B1 and B2, only in LA

Los Angeles 2019: The Bollinger B1 and B2, only in LA

Two all-electric monsters from Bollinger that look like they came straight from a Mecano set are turning heads at the Los Angeles Auto show this week. The Bo...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Carlos Tavares, PSA and Mike Manley, FCA
FCA-PSA Merger Is Made Official After Binding...
Article
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
Meet the 375-hp 2020 Porsche Macan GTS
Article
2020 Ford Expedition FX4
A New FX4 Package for the 2020 Ford Expedition
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Crash Test, Misses Out on Top Safety Pick
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Cras...
Video
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveiled… in Full and Miniature Form
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveil...
Video
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Original Cars or Replicas?
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Origina...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 