Hyundai and Genesis Extend Warranty on ICCU in EVs

Hyundai and Genesis are implementing a warranty extension for the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) system in their electric vehicles.

Auto123 intercepted an exchange on social media platform Reddit, in which a user shared a screenshot of an email sent by Nitish Bissonauth, Director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations for Hyundai.

15 Years or 290,000 km

The email states: “Thank you for reaching out. Hyundai Auto Canada has approved an extended warranty for the ICCU of 15 years or 290,000 kilometres, whichever comes first, and this coverage is offered at no cost to customers. I hope this helps.”

This warranty extension applies to Hyundai and Genesis electric vehicles based on the E-GMP platform, so the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, GV60, Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80.

Genesis GV60 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

ICCU troubles

Hyundai's decision is significant. In recent years, the ICCU system has been the source of considerable frustration for Hyundai and Genesis EV owners. To ease that frustration and provide consumers with peace of mind, the Korean brands are extending the warranty coverage.

It should be noted that this warranty extension is provided to owners at no additional charge.

Note to current owners

If, while driving, a warning light appears on your dashboard, you notice a loss of power, or the vehicle refuses to charge to its full capacity, your Hyundai or Genesis EV's ICCU system may be defective. In such cases, it is strongly recommended you book an appointment with a Hyundai or Genesis dealer to officially diagnose the issue.