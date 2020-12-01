2022 Mitsubishi Outlander To Be Revealed February 16

While we’ve seen the Mitsubishi Outlander get esthetic tweaks quite often over the years, it’s been quite a while since it was given a thorough overhaul. That’s about to change, and the automaker has just announced the date we’ll learn all about the changes coming to the model: February 16.

In the meantime, Mitsubishi has shared a few images of the camouflaged model in testing. Here’s what they tell us, and what else we know about the next Outlander.

The next Outlander is a more modern-looking affaire than the current one, that much is clear (it last got a mild refresh in 2014 and it’s stayed the same since). We had already seen on first teaser image of the SUV, and spy shots scattered across the internet had revealed even more; these new images confirm the direction Mitsubishi is taking.

The 2022 Outlander will share some components with the overhauled and just-launched 2021 Nissan Rogue. These include its platform and 2.5L 4-cylinder engine. As well, and unsurprisingly, the PHEV version of the Outlander is also back for the new generation, and just as unsurprisingly, it will offer motorists more range.

Photo: Mitsubishi 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, in the snow

Mitsubishi also teased a video showing a prototype of the model in off-road testing. The automaker says that the next Outlander will come with a new version of the company’s Super All-Wheel Control AWD system. It also seems clear from the images that the 2022 Outlander will be bigger than previous, from which we can deduce further that the optional third row will remain.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander will be revealed online at 6 pm on February 16; expect the model at dealerships later on this year.

Photo: Mitsubishi 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, on the road

Photo: Mitsubishi 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, in the mud