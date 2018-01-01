Mitsubishi Previews Overhauled 2022 Outlander PHEV

Earlier this year, Mitsubishi presented the overhauled new 2022 edition of its Outlander SUV. The popular PHEV version was not part of that presentation, however, with Mitsubishi promising a rollout of the plug-in SUV later in the year.

That rollout is getting closer on the horizon, as evidenced by some fresh details and a couple of teaser images provided by Mitsubishi. Here, in a nutshell, is what we learn today about the 2022 Outlander PHEV (the model, if you didn’t know, remains Canada’s top-selling plug-in hybrid SUV, as per 2020 sales figures according to Mitsubishi):

- The vehicle will roll out in Japan in late 2021 or early 2022, and in North America in the second half of 2022.

- The updated crossover SUV is built on the foundation of a new-generation PHEV system.

- Both output and battery capacity have been increased with the new system, with range also greater than before.

- A new layout of components underneath the vehicle – thanks again to that new hybrid-powertrain system – means that the next Outlander PHEV can accommodate seven passengers across three rows, in better comfort and for greater practicality.

- Mitsubishi touts the 2022 Outlander PHEV as a vehicle that’s in reality an EV for everyday driving and a hybrid vehicle for excursions.

Photo: Mitsubishi 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, badging

Mitsubishi took the opportunity to reiterate its commitment to reducing emissions. In its Environmental Targets 2030, the automaker has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece. Hence, the Outlander PHEV, which continues to be very popular with Canadian consumers even as the competition around it grows in number and quality. We’ll see what the future holds for the next Outlander PHEV…

