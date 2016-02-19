For Mitsubishi, renewing a model is a big deal, which is to be expected given that the Japanese automaker has fewer models on its roster than there are fingers on one hand. Add to that the fact that Mitsubishi doesn't revise the ones it has all that often, and it becomes pretty clear why the launch of something new is a big deal.

And so the official unveiling of the 2022 Outlander, taking place virtually on February 16, takes on the importance of a Super Bowl for the small Japanese company. And we say official, because, yes, spy images circulating online have already shown what the brand's mid-size SUV looks like.

So what's left for us to learn next week? The official specifications, of course, as well as details regarding the equipment offering. And then, there’s the way Mitsubishi plans to unveil its new edition: the reveal of the next Outlander will be live-streamed in partnership with a certain distribution giant, namely Amazon.

The two companies have just released an image, part of a short video, showing a huge cardboard box placed in the driveway of a rather chic-looking house. And that is because the 2022 Outlander will make its debut on the Amazon Live streaming platform. Similar in format to YouTube, that platform allows people to trade on items for sale on Amazon's website.

The promotional video announcing the date of February 16 as the vehicle unveiling date is accompanied by a true, but amusing, disclaimer: “Amazon does not deliver vehicles”.

Photo: Mitsubishi 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

The 2022 Outlander we’re about to meet officially is strongly inspired by the Engelberg Tourer concept introduced a few ago during an auto show, when there were still such things. Two powertrains are expected, starting with a 2.5L, 181-hp 4-cylinder unit seen in the Nissan Rogue; it will be mated to a continuously variable transmission for the entry-level models. The second is a 2.4L 4-cylinder fitting into the plug-in hybrid variant. And for 2022, the electric range will be far more acceptable than previous, possibly up to 70 km.

The unveiling is scheduled for 6 pm on February 16, one week from today. Stay tuned for all the details about the new Outlander.