Toyota previewed its upcoming next-generation Tundra truck with a first image a few days ago, then shared a second one showing the lid of the engine that will fit under the hood. The presentation of the model is set to take place before the end of the year, and after a 15 year wait to see a real redesign, let's just say it’s a highly anticipated event.

Now, though, images shown to brand dealerships made their way online to a Toyota Tundra online, which showed more of the TRD Pro model. We now have a solid idea of what the pickup will look like and it confirms the changes are drastic and welcome. The next Tundra is looking good!

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The TRD Pro model seen here sports a large “Toyota” logo above an LED light strip integrated into the grille. The truck sits on black TRD Pro wheels with off-road rubber. Black molding decorates the wheel wells.

At the rear, embossed "TRD Pro" letters are displayed on the tailgate and three amber running lights are also present (like in the front), suggesting that the model could be over 80 inches wide. This is the case with the new Ram 1500 TRX, for example.

For the rest, we'll have to wait for official information from Toyota... or more leaked images. We do expect the new Tundra will come with a new twin-turbo V6 engine, as shown in the official Toyota image released earlier this week by Toyota. The iForce MAX, however, could still refer to a hybrid powertrain because of the blue "MAX" inscription on its logo.

The current generation of the Tundra uses the 5.7L iForce V8 engine that produces 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque. The new Tundra is also expected to feature a new rear suspension, ditching leaf springs for different systems (coil springs, air suspension, independent rear architecture, etc.).

We'll share all the details about the new Toyota Tundra in the coming months, as they come in. The model remains very important for the Japanese automaker in North America.