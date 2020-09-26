Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
A Look at the 2022 Toyota Tundra's Panoramic Sunroof

One of the biggest introductions to come in the next few weeks, in every sense of the word, is the reveal of the next-generation Toyota Tundra. The Japanese automaker is looking to make a splash with the first real redesign of the model in 15 years, so expect a showstopper.

Right on cue, for the past few weeks, we've been getting a steady drip of teaser images and tidbits to stir up interest ahead of the big unveiling. This time, the company showed us something we're not used to seeing on a pickup truck: a huge panoramic roof.

And when we say huge, it's not hyperbole. The image shows a sunroof extending from the front to the back of a crew-cab version of the truck, but also spanning the vehicle’s width, leaving room only for the structure.

Full image of the Tundra's optional panoramic sunroof
Photo: Toyota
Full image of the Tundra's optional panoramic sunroof

Details regarding the new 2022 Tundra are still scarce. We do know that it will benefit from a new 6-cylinder engine called "iForce Max", which is based on the 3.5L V6 coming to the next Toyota Land Cruiser.

We also know that the new Tundra will mimic the Ram 1500 with a coil-spring rear suspension. Prototypes with such units have been spotted in testing on public roads.

In the meantime, we'll be keeping an eye on what new gets said and written about the next Tundra, which is a big deal for Toyota and cause for excitement for motorists who want to get their hands on a pickup truck that offers a little something unique.

