New Details Drop About the 2022 Toyota Tundra

For the past few months, we've been getting snippets of information and occasional teaser images of this or that element of the overhauled 2022 Toyota Tundra. Recent spy images that leaked online compelled the automaker to show a little more of the production version set to debut this fall.

What we're missing now are full-on images of the interior and, of course, all the juicy details regarding the specs, equipment, etc.

Toyota’s latest tease does reveal more about what the vehicle will be like inside, and what it will get in terms of new functionalities.

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tundra, knob and buttons for the Crawl Control function

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tundra, Crawl Control indicator

One tidbit in particular will please off-road driving enthusiasts: we’re shown a knob and buttons that in the TRD Pro variant shown, announce the presence of the Crawl Control function and descent control found on the 4Runner and Tacoma models. Crawl Control is a low-speed controller that keeps the vehicle at a low, but stable, pace to help it get over obstacles. Descent control is a more common feature trick, but the current Tundra doesn’t have it, so that’s progress.

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tundra, pad for wireless charging

Another of the images shows a pad for wireless smartphone charging, which should be include in many, if not all, versions of the pickup. As for the red seats, they add an interesting touch, needless to say.

For the rest, we wait until the 2022 Tundra to be presented, or at least until the next teaser. The model is a big deal for Toyota, and the way it's being unveiled, piece by piece, tells us a lot about its intentions for it.

