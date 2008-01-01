Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

New Details Drop About the 2022 Toyota Tundra

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

For the past few months, we've been getting snippets of information and occasional teaser images of this or that element of the overhauled 2022 Toyota Tundra. Recent spy images that leaked online compelled the automaker to show a little more of the production version set to debut this fall.

What we're missing now are full-on images of the interior and, of course, all the juicy details regarding the specs, equipment, etc.

Toyota’s latest tease does reveal more about what the vehicle will be like inside, and what it will get in terms of new functionalities.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Toyota Tundra, knob and buttons for the Crawl Control function
Photo: Toyota
2022 Toyota Tundra, knob and buttons for the Crawl Control function
2022 Toyota Tundra, Crawl Control indicator
Photo: Toyota
2022 Toyota Tundra, Crawl Control indicator

One tidbit in particular will please off-road driving enthusiasts: we’re shown a knob and buttons that in the TRD Pro variant shown, announce the presence of the Crawl Control function and descent control found on the 4Runner and Tacoma models. Crawl Control is a low-speed controller that keeps the vehicle at a low, but stable, pace to help it get over obstacles. Descent control is a more common feature trick, but the current Tundra doesn’t have it, so that’s progress.

2022 Toyota Tundra, pad for wireless charging
Photo: Toyota
2022 Toyota Tundra, pad for wireless charging

Another of the images shows a pad for wireless smartphone charging, which should be include in many, if not all, versions of the pickup. As for the red seats, they add an interesting touch, needless to say.

For the rest, we wait until the 2022 Tundra to be presented, or at least until the next teaser. The model is a big deal for Toyota, and the way it's being unveiled, piece by piece, tells us a lot about its intentions for it.

See also: Here’s a First Look at the Next Toyota Tundra

See also: Toyota Drops Clue As to What Engine Will Power the Upcoming 2022 Tundra

See also: Another Image of the 2022 Toyota Tundra

See also: A Look at the 2022 Toyota Tundra’s Panoramic Sunroof

2022 Toyota Tundra, seat with TRD Pro badging
Photo: Toyota
2022 Toyota Tundra, seat with TRD Pro badging

You May Also Like

Another Image of the 2022 Toyota Tundra

Another Image of the 2022 Toyota Tundra

Toyota has unveiled another image of the 2022 Toyota Tundra, this time of the interior… or at least, part of the interior. The new image, showing a portion o...

Here’s a First Look at the Next Toyota Tundra

Here’s a First Look at the Next Toyota Tundra

Toyota has shared a first teaser image delivering a sneak peek at its 2022 Tundra. The pickup, which is completely redesigned for next year, is expected to m...

A Look at the 2022 Toyota Tundra’s Panoramic Sunroof

A Look at the 2022 Toyota Tundra’s Panoramic Sunroof

Toyota shows us another detail of the upcoming 2022 Tundra. This time, we get a peek at the huge panoramic roof that will be available as an option with the ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Audi Q8
Consumer Reports Fingers 12 Oil-Burning Engin...
Article
The Porsche Renndienst Study
Porsche Envisions the Interior of a Future Se...
Article
The Ford Bronco First Edition for sale on eBay
A Ford Bronco First Edition Selling on eBay f...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

This Is the Sound of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
This Is the Sound of the 2023...
Video
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has Racked Up 2.45 Million km
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has R...
Video
Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 1500 On the Way
Stellantis Confirms All-Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 