There’s driving while slightly impaired, and then there’s being completely drunk behind the wheel. Both are reprehensible, but in the case of the latter, it can lead to some pretty crazy situations.

Take the Colorado driver who was pulled over for speeding late last Saturday night. Please. He was inebriated enough that before police officers reached his car, he switched places with his passenger, the plan being to avoid a drunk driving charge. Problem with the plan? His passenger was his dog.

The driver had been clocked at just over 80 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. After pulling him over, the Springfield, Colorado officer saw him change places inside the car. The man stated that he was not the driver. He was showing signs of being very intoxicated. When asked what he had been drinking, he attempted to run away. After 50 feet, he was caught.

After being taken to the hospital to be examined, the man was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Not too surprisingly, there were previous warrants out for his arrest.

Commendably, the police department displayed a sense of humour regarding the attempted hoodwinking. Its press release stated that “the dog was given to an acquaintance of the driver to take care of while the party was in jail. The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.”