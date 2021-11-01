Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

Ontario’s Liberals Pledge Return of EV Incentive If Elected

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

In 2018, Doug Ford's Ontario Conservative government scrapped the electric vehicle incentive program that was in place at the time. That program provided up to $14,000 in incentives to buyers of electric models.

The Ontario Liberals intend to revive such a measure if they are elected in next year’s provincial election. Specifically, they have pledged to reinstate a program that would give buyers up to $8,000 off the purchase price of eligible models.

Ontario Liberal Party leader Steven Del Duca said the program would apply to electric vehicles worth up to $60,000, an approach identical to that in Quebec. The government would also offer different levels of support for purchases and leases. It would also offer up to $1,500 to consumers for the purchase of charging equipment.

“Creating a new electric vehicle incentive program is a win-win for Ontario families. It will advance the fight against climate change, create good paying jobs and deliver needed pocketbook relief.”

- Steven Del Luca, head of the Ontario Liberal Party

Del Duca said the eligibility criteria for the incentive program would be the same as those laid out under the federal government’s iZEV program, which offers up to $5,000 to buyers who switch to zero-emission vehicles.

Politically, the promise is interesting because it puts the Liberals in direct opposition to the Conservatives, which will force many voters to choose sides based on their interests, but also on their beliefs. Doug Ford's government has long held that it’s more important to help electric vehicle manufacturers than consumers.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Kia Soul EV
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Kia Soul EV

Both the Green and NDP parties recently came out in support of reintroducting a provincial incentive for electric vehicles, one that would bring Ontario in line with other major jurisdictions.

We know that in British Columbia and Quebec, consumers can benefit from significant measures. In British Columbia, the discount can go as high as $3,000, while in Quebec the ceiling is $8,000. And the effect on sales is direct. Automotive News, which reported the news, explains that last year, sales of zero-emission vehicles accounted for 8.4 percent of new light-duty vehicle registrations in B.C.. In Quebec, the figure is 6.8 percent. In Ontario, where there is no measure other than the federal $5,000 (on vehicles under $45,000), only 1.8 percent of new light-duty vehicle registrations were electric.

The Ontario Liberals have also promised, if elected, to introduce a 30 percent subsidy for new charging infrastructure on municipal streets, apartment blocks, workplaces and places that serve as transit points for motorists across the province.

You May Also Like

Are Government Incentives Still Needed for EVs?

Are Government Incentives Still Needed for EVs?

The question of the continued relevance or utility of government incentives designed to encourage consumers to choose electric vehicles comes up regularly, a...

Expiring Ontario EV Rebate Program: Warning to Buyers

Expiring Ontario EV Rebate Program: Warning to Buyers

If you’ve ordered a hybrid, electric or hydrogen vehicle in Ontario and are still waiting for delivery, be careful! If it is not registered, plated and deliv...

Ontario’s Ford Government Cancels Rebate Program for Electric Cars

Ontario’s Ford Government Cancels Rebate Program for Elec...

The Ontario government led by Doug Ford announced today that it is pulling the plug on the province's rebate program for electric- and hydrogen-powered vehic...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The screen as developed by Spectralics
Volvo Wants to Make Windshields Into Huge Dis...
Article
2023 Kia Niro HEV
Meet the Next-Gen 2023 Kia Niro
Article
Jim O'Shea with his milion-mile 1991 Volvo
St. Louis Man Has Driven his ’91 Volvo 740 a ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

St. Louis Man Has Driven his ’91 Volvo 740 a Million Miles - and Counting
St. Louis Man Has Driven his ...
Video
See This Full-Scale Toyota Land Cruiser Made of... 440,000 Lego Pieces
See This Full-Scale Toyota La...
Video
Joe Biden Takes a Spin in a Hummer EV at Factory Zero
Joe Biden Takes a Spin in a H...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 