Ineos is recalling around 7,500 Grenadiers in the U.S. and Canada due to a rather embarrassing problem. Several owners of the SUV have reported that a door on the vehicle opened on its own while they were driving on the road.

Transport Canada explains that on some vehicles, “the exterior door button mechanisms may not have been assembled properly. As a result, the door buttons could remain stuck and the doors may not latch properly when they are closed. If this happens, the doors could open while driving.”

Ineos will replace the door button mechanisms on all Grenadiers manufactured before April 19th of last year. The automaker has around 20,000 units of the SUV in circulation, which means they’re recalling a little over 35 percent of the vehicles they’ve manufactured so far.

The Ineos Grenadier, at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show | Photo: D.Boshouwers

"Safety is our top priority and we are carrying out a campaign to replace the door lock mechanisms on all affected vehicles as quickly as possible," stated an Ineos spokesperson.

Transport Canada specifies that Ineos will must notify owners by mail and ask them to bring their vehicle to a dealer to have the door button mechanisms replaced.

In Canada, 452 units are affected by the recall campaign.