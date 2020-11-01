Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Five 30th Anniversary Editions From Infiniti

Nissan’s luxury brand Infiniti is celebrating its 30th birthday this year. To mark the event, the company is offering special Edition 20 versions of five of its models: the Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60 and QX80.

Differences
The five models will come standard with Infiniti’s drive-assist package of technologies. This includes adaptive cruise control, distance control assist, around view monitor, backup collision intervention and predictive forward collision warning.

The special editions also feature distinct styling elements like dark chrome exterior accents, black outside mirror covers, black-finish wheels and body-coloured rear apron.

"INFINITI was born to redefine the rules within the luxury space, and we continue to deliver a level of luxury that is meant to be lived in and to be experienced to the fullest. The INFINITI EDITION 30 models are the latest representation of this vision, bringing together inspired design and advanced driver assistance technology that we pioneered."

- Jeff Pope, group vice president, INFINITI Americas

Photo: Infiniti

The Edition 30 models will make their official debut this week during Monterey Car Week, which culminates on the Sunday with the Concours d’Elegance at Pebble Beach.

We expect to have more details regarding these special editions later this week when they appear in the flesh. For the moment, we have no details as to pricing, quantities that will be produced or even if they will be offered in Canada.

Stay tuned.

Photo: Infiniti

