• The new Infiniti QX80 2025 was officially unveiled at the 2024 New York Auto Show.

New York, NY - It's often said you don't get two chances to leave a good first impression. This is true in our interpersonal relationships. In the automotive world, however, you sometimes get a second chance.

But if you’re fortunate enough to get a third chance, there’s no more room for error.

We couldn’t chase that from our minds at the official presentation this week of Infiniti's new QX80, which is getting a facelift for 2025.

2025 Infiniti QX80, headlight Photo: D.Rufiange

New from Q... to Z

The current generation QX80 was introduced in 2011. Infiniti then gave it a mid-cycle upgrade in 2017. There have been a few improvements over the years since then, but the current model was showing its age, in terms of design, interior layout and powertrain. It was time for a change.

Firs things first: the new QX80 is one inch longer than its predecessor, at 211.2 inches. It's also a few inches wider and taller. The wheelbase is virtually unchanged, while the chassis has been greatly modernized.

The design, of course, has been markedly refreshed. What's striking are the very smooth sides, an impression reinforced by the retractable door handles. The model's lighting signature is also impossible to miss, with LED headlights that mimic the keys on a piano. At the rear, the light takes the form of a horizontal strip that runs the width of the vehicle. It features 300 LEDs.

Nice, but don't even think about the repair costs in the event of an incident.

At the front, the grille is impressive, with vertical slats inspired by a bamboo forest, and a reworked, three-dimensional logo.

2025 Infiniti QX80, in profile Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2025 Infiniti QX80

Under the hood, the 5.6L V8 is replaced by a twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 offering 450 hp and 515 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is of course standard.

Infiniti promises a more fuel-efficient powertrain, but don't expect miracles. For one thing this SUV is no lightweight. On the other hand, it can tow 8500 lb, which meets a need with a certain clientele.

2025 Infiniti QX80, interior Photo: D.Rufiange

The interior

Despite its new design, the QX80 is still generally recognizable from the outside. You can’t say the same of the interior. There are no references to the previous-generation model. The layout is dominated by screens, in front of the driver, on the centre console for the multimedia system and climate controls and in back, where passengers have a display giving them access to a number of settings.

Buttons are also found on the console, but integrated into a surface that gives the impression that everything is tactile. A form of hybridity that represents a good compromise.

Of course, we'll have to take the time to analyze the multimedia system interface based on the Android universe, but it seems comprehensive.

The Autograph variant on display at the show even features a refrigerated centre console.

2025 Infiniti QX80, seats Photo: D.Rufiange

Needless to say, the front and second-row seats are massaging, and the third bench even offers heated seats? The vehicle will even offer biometric climate control in the second row. Basically, thanks to an infrared camera, the QX80 will detect whether occupants are hot, and if so, will direct cool air at them. Infiniti promises this helps the interior reach a comfort zone 50-percent faster.

The interior lighting takes on airs of a sound and light show; owners will have fun customizing it, or ignore it completely.

Optional goodies include a Klipsch audio system with 24 speakers and 1,200 watts of power. The Android Auto and Apple CarPlay applications are accessible wirelessly, and there are eight USB-C ports throughout the cabin.

As for cargo space, although precise figures have yet to be released, it’s been reported that volume is 18-percent greater behind the second row, while it’s 30-percent more generous behind the third. These were 1,405 and 470 litres, respectively. Adding the percentages gives us 1,658 and 611 litres. Figures to be confirmed, of course.

Overall, no expense has been spared to deliver what Infiniti claims will be the new benchmark in the full-size luxury SUV category.

2025 Infiniti QX80, three-quarters front Photo: D.Rufiange

Prices and versions of the 2025 Infiniti QX80

There are three versions in the offering: Luxe, Sensory and Autograph. Prices are $104,995, $113,995 and $124,995 CAD, respectively. To this must be added shipping and preparation costs of $2,495.

This is a significant increase over the outgoing model, the price range of which oscillated roughly between $88,000 and $96,000.

The final word

To say that Infiniti is at a crossroads might be a slight exaggeration, but it’s clear the next few years will be decisive for the brand. It has to undergo some form of revival if it’s to avoid becoming the Japanese Lincoln.

There's been a lot of talk about electrification when it comes to the brand's future; for now that’s still up in the air. But we sense an adjustment of strategy for the rest of the decade with more talk referencing hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

So, things are going to get moving at Infiniti over the next few years. If the automaker’s designers follow the pattern set by the new QX80 for its other new products, things could be interesting. However, we won't be looking at sales of the QX80, as it remains a niche product.

If Infiniti decided to begin its next chapter with it, it’s because it's the brand's flagship model. Only time will tell if the strategy is the right one.