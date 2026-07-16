Infiniti’s Expansion Plan Includes Hybrid SUVs

Infiniti had made it clear, over the past year or two, that it has plans to make a strong comeback in North America after what has been a prolonged product slump.

With a current lineup that features only three models — the QX60, QX65 and QX80— it’s clear more vehicles carrying the Infiniti badge are in order. Infiniti USA boss Eric Ledieu has confirmed that the luxury marque will expand its showroom to seven distinct vehicles by the end of the decade.

Speaking to the Detroit Free Press this week, he also provided a bit more clarity about what that expansion will look like. It’s an expansion built around performance nostalgia, advanced electrification and rugged, American-built utility.

2020 Infiniti Q50S | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Performance sedans and clever hybrids

For driving enthusiasts, the brand is reviving its heritage with a next-generation Q50 sport sedan slated for 2027. Reaffirming the brand's commitment to performance, the rear-wheel-drive sedan will feature a potent V6 engine and offer a traditional manual transmission.

Infiniti will also introduce a new compact crossover using a “series hybrid” powertrain. Likely borrowing Nissan’s e-Power technology, this vehicle will use its internal combustion engine strictly as an on-board generator to charge the battery, delivering a fully electric driving signature.

2024 Infiniti QX80 | Photo: D.Heyman

Rugged, Made-in-USA SUVs

Taking aim directly at the highly successful Lexus GX, Infiniti is also preparing two body-on-frame SUVs.

To bypass costly tariff penalties, which have contributed to parent company Nissan's recent multi-billion-dollar financial losses, these rugged SUVs will be manufactured in the United States, likely at the Canton, Mississippi assembly plant.

These frame-based models will share an architecture with the upcoming next-generation Frontier and resurrected Nissan Xterra. Buyers will be able to choose between powerful V6 engines or high-efficiency hybrid setups, bypassing the 4-cylinder turbo engines common in the segment. By manufacturing domestically, Infiniti will sidestep tariffs and hope to undercut import rivals.