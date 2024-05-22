Those waiting breathlessly for the new Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan will have to take a breather. VW has confirmed it is delaying launch of the model in Canada and the U.S.

Following its European debut last year, the ID.7 was scheduled to launch here this year. in Europe last year, it was expected to arrive here before the end of the year. The company didn’t specify why it was changing course, except to explain that the move comes in a context where “market dynamics continue to change”.

Overall, sales of electric models continue to grow, but the rate of anticipated growth has slowed and that is clearly dampening some automakers' enthusiasm (and certainly the pace of their spending on electrification).

As for when the ID.7 might finally show itself in North America, no date has been set.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7, from above | Photo: Volkswagen

The EV can be offered in rear-wheel drive configuration, or in all-wheel drive with the addition of a front motor. A 77-kWh battery would guarantee a range of around 475 km.

The other electric product we're expecting from Volkswagen is the ID.Buzz, due in the fourth quarter of this year. It would be surprising for the company to change its mind in the case of that model, given the enthusiasm it has generated since its official presentation in North America in June 2023.