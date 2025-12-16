Nissan’s luxury brand has big plans for the 2026 Montreal Auto Show. Infiniti has announced it will present three bold concepts that give a clear glimpse of the brand's future stylistic and technological direction.

In January 2026, the spotlight will thus be on the QX65 Monograph sportback SUV concept, as well as two extreme interpretations of the new QX80, the Track Spec and Terrain Spec.

The Infiniti QX65 Monograph concept | Photo: Infiniti

QX65 Monograph: The spirit of the FX revisited

With the QX65 Monograph, Infiniti extends its Artistry in Motion design language to the two-row luxury SUV segment. We’re promised a concept with an athletic stance, distinctive proportions and a fastback silhouette that evokes the iconic Infiniti FX.

This vehicle also serves as a direct precursor to the future production QX65, expected in 2026.

The objective is clear: to blend heritage and modernity without compromising functionality, in a highly competitive segment.

The Infiniti QX80 Track Spec concept | Photo: Infiniti

QX80 track spec: the luxury SUV performance version

The QX80 Track Spec pushes the full-size SUV concept towards more athletic territory. It adopts a radical presentation with a front splitter, aggressive side skirts, quadruple exhaust outlets and a matte metallic black and blue livery.

Under the hood, INFINITI explores the maximum potential of the 3.5L twin-turbo V6, boosted here to 650 hp and 750 lb-ft of torque. Those figures reposition the QX80 in a performance dimension rarely associated with this type of vehicle.

The Infiniti QX80 Terrain Spec concept | Photo: Infiniti

QX80 terrain spec: luxury ready for adventure

Conversely, the QX80 Terrain Spec illustrates a high-end vision of off-roading. Increased ground clearance, off-road tires, protective cables, roof light bar and a retractable tent transform the large SUV into a true expedition vehicle.

This is supported by advanced technologies such as Invisible Hood View and the 3D Around View Monitor, designed to offer optimal control off the beaten path, without sacrificing the refinement expected of an Infiniti.

A clear showcase of Infiniti's future

With these three concepts, Infiniti aims to push the boundaries of design and luxury, both in terms of performance and adventure. Montreal thus becomes a strategic showcase for testing the North American market's reaction to these visions.