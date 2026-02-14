Toronto, ON – As mother ship Nissan continues its efforts to get its finances in order and regain momentum amid stormy weather, Infiniti is preparing to leave port as well, after a period of dry dock, let’s say.

In Toronto this week for the 2026 auto show festivities, the brand has laid out an ambitious strategy: it is committed to introducing a new model every year “for the foreseeable future”. What does that mean exactly? It’s open to interpretation.

But let’s, for argument’s sake, say that that means a new (or significantly updated) vehicle per annum for the next five years. Given that the current Infiniti lineup counts only two models – the QX60 and QX80 SUVs, that’s quite the ambitious plan, one that would more than double the expanse of that lineup. But it’s in motion, as the first new model is coming very soon, by this summer in fact.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Infiniti QX65

Safe to say, the arrival of the 2026 Infiniti QX65 represents a pivotal moment for Nissan’s luxury division. It has leaned heavily on the success of the three-row QX60 for some time, but something new like the QX65 was overdue. The sportier, midsize crossover-coupe is more than just a new product; it’s the physical embodiment of Infiniti’s revival plan as it finally begins to address the glaring gaps in its portfolio. With this model, Infiniti will enter the same waters in which the Genesis GV80 Coupe swims.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design

The QX65 is built on the same architecture as the QX60, but the visual similarities end at the B-pillar. The most defining characteristic is the aggressively raked roofline that tapers into a sophisticated integrated spoiler. Infiniti designers used a "double-arch" grille inspired by Japanese origami, flanked by "digital piano key" lighting signatures that have become the brand’s modern calling card.

The QX65’s stance is also distinct, as it sits wide, with available 21-inch or 22-inch wheels that fill the arches more convincingly than the QX60. The design avoids the "heavy" look often associated with larger SUVs, opting instead for a silhouette that feels closer to a raised sport sedan.

| Photo: Infiniti

Interior and technology

Inside, the QX65 comes in a two-row, five-passenger configuration. The absence of a third row gives second-row legroom room to grow; same with the cargo area, where the trunk floor sits deeper than in the 60, in part to compensate for the space lost up top to the sloping roofline.

The dashboard architecture mirrors what the new QX80 offers, for instance with dual 14.3-inch high-definition screens housed under a single pane of glass. Infiniti retained a mix of haptic feedback and physical controls for climate settings, ensuring that functions remain accessible even to glove-wearing Canada drivers.

Google Built-in is standard, providing native access to Google Maps and Assistant, which improves the user experience over previous Infiniti InTouch systems.

Powertrain: Efficiency meets performance

While Infiniti has teased electrification, the QX65 launches with a focus on refined internal combustion. It is powered by the familiar 3.5-litre V6 engine, producing 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. In a significant win for Canadian driving dynamics, Infiniti has opted for a nine-speed automatic transmission rather than a CVT, providing the more direct, linear acceleration that luxury buyers expect.

Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) is standard across all Canadian trims—a necessity in our climate. The system can send up to 50 percent of power to the rear wheels when it detects slippage, providing confidence on slushy highways or icy side streets. While a hybrid variant has been rumored to align with Infiniti’s green goals, the initial Canadian launch focuses on the proven V6 for its reliability and towing capacity, which remains rated at a respectable 6,000 lb.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Competitive landscape in Canada

The QX65 enters a tough field. Besides the Genesis GV80 Coupe, its primary competitors figure to be the Lexus RX, BMW X4, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Audi Q8. Expect a more affordable price point for the Infiniti than for its German rivals, however. By offering a high level of standard equipment—such as the Bose Performance Series audio system and the ProPILOT Assist 2.1 suite—at a price point expected to undercut the Germans, Infiniti aims to lure buyers away from the European brands.

A sedan

So what comes after the QX65 in Infiniti’s promised parade of new/updated models? First, a new sedan. Infiniti isn’t providing any details about it, but we can expect a spiritual heir to the defunct Q60, for which brand representatives have continued to profess a strong fondness. The next iteration could have some form of mild hybridization, but don’t expect more than that on the electrification front.

A hybrid SUV

Third in line will be an SUV with a hybrid powertrain, though it won’t be plug-in. Beyond that, we know very little, not even which segment it might enter. A compact? A midsize, less-sporty counterpart to the QX65? A hybrid peer of the QX80? We shall see.

Reinventing its wheels

Infiniti’s stated goal to debut one new model per year is a calculated move to regain relevance in a market dominated by aggressive German, Korean and Japanese rivals. Following the recent launch of the flagship QX80, the QX65 serves as the second major pillar of this strategy. By targeting the "crossover-coupe" space Infiniti signals it wouldn’t mind capturing the attention of empty nesters and young and maybe-less-young professionals who prioritize style and personal luxury over the maximum passenger capacity of the QX60.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

QX80 concepts

The QX65 Monograph concept we saw in Toronto – the production version is expected to be unveiled this spring, possibly at the New York Auto Show – was flanked by two modified and kitted out concept versions of the QX80, the Track Spec and the Terrain Spec. No extra points if you guess what each one is designed for.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The QX80 Track Spec gets a lowered, stiffened suspension and a high-performance braking system featuring massive multi-piston calipers visible behind lightweight, 24-inch forged alloy wheels. The exterior features an aerodynamic carbon-fibre body kit, including a deep front splitter and a functional rear diffuser.

Inside, the opulent three-row cabin is stripped back in favour of four individual Recaro carbon-fibre bucket seats and a custom integrated roll cage.

The QX80 Terrain Spec is designed for high-end overlanding, conceived as an imposing off-road sanctuary. The concept gets an increased ride height via a heavy-duty lift kit and 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels wrapped in aggressive 35-inch all-terrain tires. Up top we find a custom roof rack system housing integrated LED light bars and recovery gear, while the underside is protected by thick metal skid plates. The exterior is finished in a rugged matte-metallic wrap with topographical map graphics.