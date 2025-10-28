GT-R-inspired Infiniti QX80 R-Spec debuts at SEMA

Infiniti arrives at the 2025 SEMA Show with a proposal both bold and over-the-top, the QX80 R-Spec Concept.

This is the luxury brand’s large QX80 SUV transformed it into a performance beast, notably thanks to a Nissan GT-R twin-turbo engine pumped up to deliver 1,000 hp. This concept comes in the wake of the QX80 Track Spec unveiled this past summer at The Quail, but pushes the vision of a high-performance luxury SUV even further.

| Photo: Infiniti

A GT-R engine under the hood of a QX80

How so? Well, while the Track Spec made do with the 3.5L twin-turbo V6 from the production model (boosted to 650 hp), the R-Spec gets the 3.8L twin-turbo V6 from the Nissan GT-R R35, extensively modified to hit the 1000-hp mark. The engine was completely reworked and receives a Garrett G-series turbochargers, dual intercoolers, custom exhaust manifolds, new fuel system and reinforced pistons.

The transmission receives additional coolers, while an electronic locking rear differential completes the transformation from Dr. Banner to the Hulk.

| Photo: Infiniti

Brakes and suspension to match

Given that it tips the scale at nearly 6,500 lb, the SUV needs serious stopping power. Enter the GT-R’s carbon-ceramic brakes, a first for a QX80.

The concept sits on a coilover suspension specially developed to lower the centre of gravity and improve handling. It rides on 24-inch bronze-coloured, GT-R-inspired wheels, wrapped in 315mm-wide Yokohama Parada Spec-X tires.

| Photo: Infiniti

An aggressive and spectacular style

Visually, the QX80 R-Spec is certainly striking. Its widened body and aerodynamic kit recall the design of the GT-R T-Spec Takumi Edition, which marked the end of the R35 line in 2024.

At the front, a reworked bumper with new air intakes, prominent splitter, and integrated fog lights set the tone. At the rear, a massive diffuser, quad exhaust tips and pronounced spoiler complete the look.

The entire thing is wrapped in an iridescent purple film that shifts from deep blue to royal purple, with red and orange reflections depending on the light — a spectacular effect worthy of a SEMA concept car.

Not for production, but a clear message

Even if Infiniti has no intention of producing a 1,000-hp QX80, the R-Spec sends a strong signal: the brand wants to inject more sportiness into its luxury SUV lineup.

According to an Infiniti executive, a higher-performance version of the QX80 is indeed under consideration, and the dealer network has reportedly already shown strong interest in a model inspired by the Track Spec.

| Photo: Infiniti

| Photo: Infiniti

| Photo: Infiniti

| Photo: Infiniti

| Photo: Infiniti

| Photo: Infiniti