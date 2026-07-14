Infiniti has decided to delay the arrival of the QX80 Red Sport, a new high-performance variant of its full-size luxury SUV, by more than a year.

According to Automotive News, the automaker determined that the initial project wouldn't be competitive enough against heavyweights developed by Mercedes-AMG and BMW’s M division.

Initially expected in dealerships as early as December, the QX80 Red Sport was primarily supposed to stand out with increased power and a few minor aesthetic tweaks. Instead, Infiniti is now working on a much more comprehensive overhaul, focusing on the suspension, braking, aerodynamics and interior styling.

Over 600 hp under the hood, except not

The future performance variant is expected to be powered by the regular QX80's 3.5L twin-turbo V6, which currently produces 450 hp.

Eric Ledieu, head of Infiniti for the Americas, told Automotive News that the power bump would be well over 20 percent. This suggests an output exceeding 540 horsepower, after initial reports pointed closer to the 600-hp mark.

| Photo: Infiniti

Infiniti is reportedly aiming for a 0–97 km/h (0–60 mph) sprint time of under five seconds. An active exhaust system will also be integrated to tune the vehicle's exhaust note and driving dynamics.

The QX80 Red Sport is also set to receive a redesigned front end, a unique grille wider fender flares and massive 24-inch wheels. The cabin will be heavily revised to better differentiate this high-end version from the standard QX80. Development has been handed over to Nismo, Nissan's performance division. (Notably, Nissan recently introduced a Nismo variant for its Armada SUV this year.)

Launch potentially delayed until 2028

The launch of the future QX80 Red Sport will now likely coincide with the model's mid-cycle refresh, which is expected in the first half of 2028. Infiniti is reportedly anticipating an annual production volume of over 600 units.

In the U.S. market, pricing could exceed that of the standard QX80 by about $30,000 USD (roughly $42,400 CAD). For context, the 2026 QX80 currently starts at $127,071 in Canada.

Finally, the future remains uncertain for the even more radical "Track Spec" version, rumoured to boast around 700 hp.