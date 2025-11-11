Toyota Revives Scion Brand – At Least for SEMA

Toyota has resurrected the Scion brand, 10 years after its disappearance, with a radically different concept presented at the 2025 SEMA show in Las Vegas.

The Scion 01, however, is miles removed from the mass-market cars the brand produced back in the day. The biggest thing this new four-seater hybrid buggy built for off-road adventure has in common with those Scion models of old? They all target a younger demographic.

This new chapter for Scion focuses on power (over 300 hp) as it integrated the i-Force Max hybrid technology from the Tacoma, while offering a 100-percent electric “Silent” mode for discreet driving in natural environments.

| Photo: Toyota

Scion in Canada

Scion's history in Canada is a relatively short and inglorious one. Launched in the U.S. in 2003 to attract a young, urban audience, the brand's mission was to rejuvenate Toyota's image with customizable, accessible, and boldly styled vehicles.

After several years of decent success, Toyota introduced Scion in Canada in 2010, with an original network consisting of some 15 dealerships, mainly located in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Scion never truly found its place in Canada. Sales remained low, peaking at around 5,700 units in 2012, well below expectations. Compare that to the Honda Civic, the undisputed leader of the Canadian market, which registered that many sales in a single month.

Several factors explain its failure north of the border: an initial target that didn't really match the profile of Canadian buyers, a lack of models adapted to the realities of the North American market and fierce competition in the compact and subcompact car segments.

In 2016, Toyota discontinued the Scion brand, killing some models while integrating the flagship models – the tC, xB, and FR-S (based on the Subaru BRZ) – into the Toyota lineup. Still, and as often happens, Scion had its fans who were sad to see the brand go. It represents a chapter in Toyota’s history that many still miss.

| Photo: Toyota

Scion redux

The new Scion 01 concept takes a wholly different direction, away from the urban and into nature and adventure. And it does so using hybrid technology and a resolutely athletic look. With a chassis compliant with FIA/SCORE competition standards, this hybrid buggy could open a new path for Scion.

For Canadian enthusiasts, the return of the Scion marque is, first and foremost, a surprise. But Toyota seems to want to reinvent the brand with a completely different presentation, targeting a totally new audience.

| Photo: Toyota