Infiniti will give the Vision Qe electric concept its global auto show premiere at the upcoming 2024 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto. The sleek concept was first introduced last fall, but this time it won’t be a virtual affair, in fact Auto123 will be on hand for a walkaround in the Queen City of the Vision Qe hosted by Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s global head of design.

2023 Infiniti vision Qe Photo: Infiniti

2023 Infiniti vision Qe, electric Photo: Infiniti

Even as this is happening, however, there are current reports that the automaker is pushing back the timeline for the model to enter the production phase. The reason? To “enhance product competitiveness,” as reported by CarScoops. It’s now widely expected that the Vision Qe (or whatever the production version will be called) won’t go into production until the spring of 2027.

For now, the main utility of the new concept is to 1) wow auto show visitors and 2) deliver a look at the future design direction of the Infiniti brand as it works to rebound from a tough past few years. The model is in fastback form with a sharply cut, angular front end and lighting units the company dubs “digital piano key” in design. The windscreen flows backwards at a horizontal angle to the sloping roof. If nothing else, this car looks built for speed and excellent aerodynamics.

QX Monograph

Infiniti is using the same occasion to give a Canadian premier to the QX Monograph concept, which will turn into the successor to the current QX80 when it’s ready to launch. The official unveiling of the 2025-vintage production model is set for later this year, but visitors to the Toronto show get an early look at what is likely a model very close to production-ready.

Infiniti QX monographe, concept Photo: Infiniti

The 2024 Canadian International Auto Show runs from Feb. 16-25 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, preceded by the traditional media day.