• The Mullen Five RS turns heads at CES 2024.

Las Vegas, NV - Two years ago at the Los Angeles Auto Show, California-based Mullen drew a lot of attention with a nifty-looking concept, the Mullen Five.

See: Los Angeles 2021: Mullen Five, Another New Company with Another New Electric Model

The company is in Las Vegas this week, showing off the new Mullen Five RS at CES 2024. This is a high-performance version of the model unveiled in LA in November 2021. The model is classified as an SUV, but it really does have the look of a slightly elevated car. This impression is encouraged by the vehicle featuring an aggressive front diffuser, side skirts, fender flares and a rear diffuser. The spoiler, too, adds to the effect.

Compared with the earlier, regular version, the Five RS features more comely lines, to be sure. But more dramatic still is what’s on the spec sheet, enough to make performance enthusiasts drool.

Unveiling of Mullen Five RS Photo: D.Rufiange

Mullen Five RS at CES 2024 Photo: D.Rufiange

Namely, this model sitting on 21-inch wheels (or optional 22-inch wheels) delivers more than 1,000 hp from its powertrain featuring two electric motors. Torque is rated at 850 lb-ft. It also features a two-speed transmission, presumably to manage each of the two motors, in the style of the Porsche Taycan.

This power/torque glut gives the vehicle a 0-80 km/h acceleration time of less than 2.0 seconds. We’re not sure exactly why Mullen provided the figure to that speed instead of the usual 100 km/h, but it’s impressive nonetheless. Top speed is in excess of 300 km/h. Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes contribute to the car's braking power (15.7-inch discs with 6-piston calipers at the front, 14.6-inch discs with 4-piston calipers at the rear).

Exterior design of Mullen Five RS Photo: D.Rufiange

The battery is rated at over 100 kWh (the regular model has a 95-kWh battery). Based on an 800-volt architecture, the Mullen Five RS can be charged to 80 percent of capacity in just 21 minutes, just like the standard model. The range of this variant is announced at 482 km, compared with 523 km for the less-powerful version.

On board, the presentation is similar, save for the introduction of Alcantara, a bigger instrument cluster and carbon-fibre seat backs and accents for a sportier touch.

Price? There's no indication at present, but considering that the base version is priced at $55,000 USD, we'd guess this variant will go for some $10,000 or $20,000 more.

Final note, Mullen’s kiosk at CES 2024 was also populated by one of the all-electric commercial vehicles it manufactures.