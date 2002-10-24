Why you should invest in a carport for your home

Not only will you be able to better protect your car, but installing a carport also offers other benefits, such as reducing the risks associated with extreme weather, protecting your car from theft, and adding extra living space to your home. Read on to learn why a carport is a great investment for any homeowner.

Reduce the risks of extreme weather conditions

Extreme weather is a common cause of damage and costly repairs to vehicles. Whether it's heavy rain, snowfall, or hail, extreme weather conditions can lead to costly repairs if your vehicle is left outside. A carport offers additional protection from the elements. It will prevent your car from coming into direct contact with heavy rain, snow and hail, as well as strong winds and high levels of UV radiation. This means you reduce the risk of damaging your car's paint, as well as the likelihood of rust forming. Even in mild weather, a carport is a great way to protect your vehicle from dirt, leaves and other debris.

Choosing the right carport

There are many types of carports available, including wood, metal, but in our opinion, the best ones are aluminum. All of these options have their pros and cons, so it's best to consider your needs and preferences before making your choice. It's also important to look at the size of your car to know how big the carport should be.

Tip: for some great carports, take a look here.

How to install a carport

Carports are often built as extensions to an existing garage or outbuilding. If you already have a garage or outbuilding, you can build an additional carport next to those structures, or you can add a carport between your home and the garage or outbuilding. If you plan to add a carport between your home and a garage or outbuilding, you'll need to make sure it doesn't block driveways or entrances. Most carports are very easy to use. So where you want to place the carport is your main concern.