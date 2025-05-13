Spring Fitness: Get your car back from winter with Speedy Auto Service

Winter can be especially hard on us, as well as our vehicles. The cold, snow, salt (calcium) and poor road conditions accelerate wear and tear on your vehicle's components. These harsh conditions can have a significant impact on your vehicle's performance, safety and longevity.

Once spring arrives, it's important to perform thorough vehicle maintenance to avoid costly problems and ensure everything is in good condition for a safe summer on the road.

At Speedy Auto Service, we're here to make this process easier. Our experts will diagnose, repair and prepare your vehicle for the rigors of winter. Together, we'll explore the essential checks to make sure your car has survived the cold season, and if necessary, make the necessary adjustments to maximize its reliability.

We will also look at a step that will ensure the longevity of your vehicle and allow it to maintain good market value: spring cleaning.

Post-Winter Inspection: Why is it important?

While preparing our vehicles for winter has become second nature, it is just as important to establish a maintenance routine once the cold season is over. Why is that? Because winter puts our cars through a lot, and the effects can be more significant than we think.

For example, the salt used to de-ice roads corrodes the body and many mechanical components. Extreme temperatures affect the battery, fluids, and various hoses and lines under the hood. As for the roads, they can damage tires, suspension and brakes.

With the arrival of spring, this accumulated damage can manifest itself as more or less visible signs of wear and tear on your vehicle. If the necessary repairs are not made, the deterioration of parts can accelerate, leading to more expensive repairs over time. Not to mention, your safety is always at stake. Less effective brakes, for example, can lead to an unpleasant surprise in the summer due to the winter that has just passed.

With our post-winter maintenance, you can identify and fix these problems before they get worse.



Brake check | Photo: Speedy

Three essential checks

Here are three essential checks to perform:

a) Brakes (pads and rotors)

Winter puts the brake system to the test, between exposure to salt, natural wear and tear, and difficult driving conditions. That's why it's important to check their condition in the spring. You need to check the wear of the pads and also the rotors to see if they need to be adjusted or replaced.

At Speedy Auto Service, we offer a complete brake maintenance and replacement service. We also offer special promotions on brake-related services during certain times of the year.

b) Suspension

After the winter, it's also important to check the suspension components. They may have been damaged by salt (calcium), not to mention that several months of driving in more difficult conditions may have accelerated the natural wear of certain parts. Potholes, for example, can damage shocks and suspension arms.

If your vehicle bounces too much or pulls to one side, have it checked.

c) Battery and Lights

Finally, while winter can be tough on a battery, summer can be just as challenging. Summer heat is often the ultimate test for an already weakened battery. At Speedy Auto Service, a quick check takes just seconds and can save you a lot of trouble during the warmer months.

The arrival of spring is also a good time to check the condition of your vehicle's headlights and taillights, as well as the proper functioning of your brake lights and turn signals. Is the wiring still good, are the connections still tight? In short, you get the idea.

Of course, Speedy Auto Service can perform all of these checks for you. Our goal: to keep you on the road with a vehicle in perfect condition.

The importance of cosmetic maintenance

Finally, we can't leave you without a practical tip that can extend the life of your vehicle and allow it to maintain its market value: spring cleaning.

The goal is simple: remove the accumulated salt and lime residue from underneath the vehicle. These corrode the chassis and metal parts. A good spring cleaning includes washing the body, but also cleaning underneath, an area that is often neglected. Then, contrary to what many people think, late spring and early summer are the best times to apply a rust inhibitor.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are several things to check in the spring to ensure that you can enjoy a vehicle in perfect condition all summer long.

The good news? Often, these inspections don't reveal anything major, especially if you follow a seasonal maintenance routine in the spring and fall. And when problems are found, they are usually minor and inexpensive repairs that are part of your vehicle's regular maintenance.

Be sure to visit a Speedy center to have your vehicle inspected and be ready to enjoy the summer safely.