Seasonal Tire Change: A Spring Essential

Spring is finally here, eh! Officially, the season starts at the end of March, but with our fickle weather, it sometimes doesn't get mild enough until late April or early May. The sweet spot is when the average temperature rises above seven degrees Celsius.

That's when you need to start thinking about swapping out your winter tires for your summer tires.

Winter tires are specifically designed for cold temperatures and snowy conditions. As the mercury rises, their softer rubber wears quickly on hot pavement, reducing their effectiveness and grip. Switching to summer tires isn't just about performance; it's an important step for your safety and your wallet. Summer tires offer Better grip on both dry and wet surfaces Reduced fuel consumption because summer tires have less rolling resistance than winter tires Improved handling due to increased grip and shorter stopping distances.

Choosing the right tires

Choosing tires depends largely on your vehicle and your needs. The best choice depends on your driving habits, the type of vehicle you drive, and, of course, your budget. Here's what to think about.

Performance tires or touring tires?

Performance tires are ideal for sports cars because they offer great grip and handling in all kinds of conditions.

If you don't need that kind of grip, touring tires are the way to go. They're designed for everyday driving and offer a good balance of comfort, noise reduction, fuel efficiency and durability.

Tire Calibration Machine | Photo: Speedy

What to look for

When you're shopping for tires, there are a few things to look for. First, the tread pattern. Deep grooves, for example, offer better water evacuation.

The rubber compound is also something to consider. You'll want it to be heat resistant and durable to save you money in the long run. The load index and speed rating should also match your vehicle's specifications - you can find this information in your owner's manual.

Spring Promotions: Save on summer tires

Conclusion: Get Your Vehicle Ready for Spring and Summer with Speedy Auto Service

Spring is the perfect time to take care of your vehicle's tires, maintenance, performance and safety. It often starts with a tire change and maintenance checkup.

