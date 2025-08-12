The plan is set: This summer, it's time for a grand tour of Gaspésie. It's the adventure of a lifetime, offering a unique blend of mountains, sea, and picturesque villages. For thousands of Québecers, it's the destination of choice—an epic road trip that captures the imagination. To ensure your trip is memorable for all the right reasons, the first step is to prepare your vehicle. Before you even choose your first stop for a lobster roll, a thorough inspection in your own driveway is an important starting point of your journey.

A road that puts your vehicle to the test

The trip from Montreal to the Gaspé Peninsula is much more than a Sunday drive. It's like a marathon for your engine. Think about it: hours of cruising on the highway, followed by the climbs, descents, and curves of legendary Route 132. Add to that the oppressive August heat, the extra weight of passengers and luggage, and intermittent traffic when leaving major cities or approaching tourist towns.

These conditions create intense thermal stress on the engine. Heat is considered the number one enemy of motor oil. Heat can cause it to degrade and lose viscosity becoming thinner, thereby reducing its ability to adequately lubricate and protect constantly moving metal parts. Oil that degrades under stress can no longer effectively perform its cooling function, which increases the risk of overheating and premature wear. It is precisely under these demanding conditions that the quality of your motor oil makes all the difference.

The DIY Ritual: More Than Just Maintenance

Oil change | Photo: Quakerstate

For many Québec motorists who perform their own maintenance, changing your vehicle's motor oil has become an essential pre-trip ritual. It's an act that goes beyond mere economy; it's a gesture of ownership and control. There's deep satisfaction in choosing the right motor oil, tightening the wrench on the drain plug, and pouring clean oil into the engine. It's the certainty that the job has been done carefully, according to your standards, and in line with the recommendations of your vehicle’s owner’s manual.

This approach provides invaluable peace of mind before hitting the road. Knowing that your engine is protected by quality motor oil capable of withstanding the challenging conditions transforms apprehension into confidence.

Beyond Motor Oil: A Quick Checklist

Since you already have your hands dirty, why not take the opportunity to perform a more thorough inspection? Preventive maintenance is key to avoiding trouble on the road. Here are a few simple things to check:

- Other fluids: Take a look at the coolant, brake fluid, and windshield washer fluid levels. Topping them off is quick and easy.

Other fluids: Take a look at the coolant, brake fluid, and windshield washer fluid levels. Topping them off is quick and easy. - Tire pressure: Properly inflated tires ensure better handling and optimized fuel consumption, and reduce the risk of blowouts. The recommended pressure is usually found on a label on the driver's door frame.

Tire pressure: Properly inflated tires ensure better handling and optimized fuel consumption, and reduce the risk of blowouts. The recommended pressure is usually found on a label on the driver's door frame. - Headlights and turn signals: A quick visual check with the help of another person ensures that you are clearly visible and can see well, which is paramount for safety.

The Right Choice for a Healthy Engine

When faced with the challenges of summer driving, the type of motor oil you choose is crucial. Full synthetic motor oils can help extend engine durability, protect against sludge and varnish, and perform under extreme heat conditions. Products such as Quaker State® Full Synthetic motor oil at a participating retailer are formulated to handle these conditions. Drivers curious to learn more about the benefits of synthetic motor oils can visit quakerstate.ca to explore the product line.

A Reward for Forward-Thinking Motorists

To encourage this kind of preparation, Quaker State is offering a deal for DIYers. Until September 30, 2025, consumers who purchase 10 litres of eligible Quaker State® Full Synthetic motor oil will receive a $15 virtual prepaid card. It's a reward for your hard work, enough to pay for poutine in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts or ice cream in Percé. It's a tangible benefit for those who take the initiative. Full details on how to take advantage of this offer can be found at rewards.quakerstate.ca/promotions.

In short, preparing your vehicle involves much more than just checking off a box on a list. It's a first step in your Gaspé adventure. This investment of time and care frees your mind to focus on what's important: the scenery, discoveries, and moments shared on the road.

With a smoothly running engine protected by quality motor oil, your journey is ready to unfold. Once the hood is closed, it’s simply a matter of filling up, picking your favourite playlist and seeing where the road takes you.

The adventure can begin.