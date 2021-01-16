Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Jaguar Says It Will Be an All-Electric Brand as of 2030

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Jaguar-Land Rover announced today that the Jaguar brand will only sell fully electric vehicles beginning in the year 2030. The shift will begin in earnest in 2025.

Land Rover, for its part, will introduce six all-electric variants into its lineup within the next five years. By 2030, the division hopes that 60 percent of its sales will consists of all-electric models. The first model will debut in 2024.

According to the Automotive News site, which quotes Jaguar-Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore, the production of combustion-engine vehicles would be "almost zero" by 2039. Meaning we can expect all Land Rover products to be electric by 2040.

In order to achieve these goals, a new platform for electric products is being developed. Land Rover models will be built on a different electric vehicle architecture to ensure the two brands display “two clear unique personalities”.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Land Rover Defender 90
Photo: Land Rover
2021 Land Rover Defender 90

Land Rover vehicles would benefit from both the Longitudinal Modular Architecture (MLA) and the Electric Modular Architecture (EMA). Both support combustion engines and all-electric formats, but the EMA is more oriented and only accepts combustion engines that work in tandem with some form of electrification. Both Jaguar and Land Rover will take advantage of parent company Tata Group's proprietary technologies to make this transition.

As for future vehicles, speculation is running high. Rumour has it that Jaguar is refocusing its efforts on cars and ceding the SUV terrain to Land Rover, but that remains to be seen. Considering how popular SUVs are, such a decision could have a pretty negative effect on the Jaguar brand.

And what will happen to the sporty Type F? Another generation will certainly be offered by 2030, but it too will go electric at that time.

The Jaguar-Land Rover Group will spend the equivalent of US$3.5 billion annually on the development of its electrification technologies and connectivity services.

Tata Motors stock rose 3 percent after the announcement. Jaguar joins other brands, including Bentley, GM and Nissan, among others, in announcing an all-electric future beginning in the early years of the 2030s.

You May Also Like

Jeep Will Soon Present an Electric Wrangler Prototype

Jeep Will Soon Present an Electric Wrangler Prototype

Jeep will introduce an all-electric Wrangler prototype at the next Jeep Safari. At the same event the automaker will present a system of solar-powered chargi...

Ford Investing $22 Billion in Drive to Electric Mobility

Ford Investing $22 Billion in Drive to Electric Mobility

Ford has announced that it’s boosting its investment in its electrification program to $22 billion. The American automaker also announced it is putting $7 bi...

Nissan Aiming for a Fully Electric Model Lineup by the early 2030s

Nissan Aiming for a Fully Electric Model Lineup by the ea...

Nissan has declared its intention to have an all-electric vehicle lineup in most major markets by the early 2030s. This schedule echoes those being advanced ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Mercedes-Benz EQC Not Coming to North America...
Article
2021 Subaru Forester
Subaru Preparing Variants Even More Focused o...
Article
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan
4 Cylinders Only for the Next Mercedes-Benz C...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A 9-Speed Automatic Transmission for the 2022 Infiniti QX60
A 9-Speed Automatic Transmiss...
Video
Mitsubishi Partnering With Amazon to Unveil 2022 Outlander
Mitsubishi Partnering With Am...
Video
Super Bowl LV Ads: A Very Different Tone
Super Bowl LV Ads: A Very Dif...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 