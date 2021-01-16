Jaguar-Land Rover announced today that the Jaguar brand will only sell fully electric vehicles beginning in the year 2030. The shift will begin in earnest in 2025.

Land Rover, for its part, will introduce six all-electric variants into its lineup within the next five years. By 2030, the division hopes that 60 percent of its sales will consists of all-electric models. The first model will debut in 2024.

According to the Automotive News site, which quotes Jaguar-Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore, the production of combustion-engine vehicles would be "almost zero" by 2039. Meaning we can expect all Land Rover products to be electric by 2040.

In order to achieve these goals, a new platform for electric products is being developed. Land Rover models will be built on a different electric vehicle architecture to ensure the two brands display “two clear unique personalities”.

Photo: Land Rover 2021 Land Rover Defender 90

Land Rover vehicles would benefit from both the Longitudinal Modular Architecture (MLA) and the Electric Modular Architecture (EMA). Both support combustion engines and all-electric formats, but the EMA is more oriented and only accepts combustion engines that work in tandem with some form of electrification. Both Jaguar and Land Rover will take advantage of parent company Tata Group's proprietary technologies to make this transition.

As for future vehicles, speculation is running high. Rumour has it that Jaguar is refocusing its efforts on cars and ceding the SUV terrain to Land Rover, but that remains to be seen. Considering how popular SUVs are, such a decision could have a pretty negative effect on the Jaguar brand.

And what will happen to the sporty Type F? Another generation will certainly be offered by 2030, but it too will go electric at that time.

The Jaguar-Land Rover Group will spend the equivalent of US$3.5 billion annually on the development of its electrification technologies and connectivity services.

Tata Motors stock rose 3 percent after the announcement. Jaguar joins other brands, including Bentley, GM and Nissan, among others, in announcing an all-electric future beginning in the early years of the 2030s.