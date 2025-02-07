We know Jaguar is changing its raison d’être in life course and setting its sights on the very top end of the market. Its future range of three ultra-luxurious electric vehicles will try to rival Bentley and Rolls-Royce. The first model, a four-door grand tourer, is now in on-road testing. It is due for launch in late 2025 and will be based on the new Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) platform.

This transition marks a break with Jaguar's current image, as it seeks to appeal to a more exclusive clientele.

A first EV inspired by the Type 00 concept

The first model of Jag’s new era is now being spotted on roads in testing.Its design is inspired by the Type 00 concept, unveiled in December 2024 at Miami Art Week. If nothing else, the prototype embodies the philosophy of Jaguar founder William Lyons, who advocated “copying no one”.

What we know about the production model to come:

- Slender, aerodynamic design, faithful to the Type 00 concept

- Four doors with frameless windows, unlike the two-door concept

- Long clamshell hood and charging port integrated into the front fender

- Front and rear lights more conventional than those of the concept

- No rear windscreen, replaced by a rearview camera

- LiDAR sensor on roof, suggesting advanced power-assisted driving capabilities

Jaguar's Type 00 concept, in testing | Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

Up to 1,000 hp

Jaguar's electric grand tourer will be based on the JEA platform, capable of producing up to 1,000 hp and offering an estimated range of 690 km (430 EPA miles), even with large 23-inch wheels.

What’s more, thanks to fast DC recharging, it will be able to recover up to 320 km of range in 15 minutes. Test prototypes currently feature 21-inch wheels fitted with Pirelli P-Zero Winter 2 winter tires (265/45 at the front).

Jaguar aims for the pinnacle of luxury

As mentioned, Jaguar is betting on a radical move upmarket. The starting price of the grand tourer is expected to exceed $150,000 USD when it launches in 2026. After that, the brand plans to introduce a large SUV and a sedan, which could be even more expensive.

Jaguar's transformation into an ultra-luxurious electric brand is underway. Whether this repositioning will appeal to customers accustomed to the standards of Bentley and Rolls-Royce remains to be seen.