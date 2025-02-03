Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched two separate recall campaigns involving four of its models in the U.S. While the two campaigns are unrelated, the problems they’re addressing result in the same issue: a malfunctioning backup camera image.

A vehicle with a malfunctioning backup, or rearview, camera does not comply with U.S. or Canadian standards.

The first recall

28,370 vehicles re impacted by the issue leading to the first of the recalls. The recalled models are the following:

- 2023 Land Rover Discovery Sports built between April 18, 2023 and September 8, 2023

- 2023-2024 Land Rover Defenders built between December 15, 2022 and June 28, 2024

- 2023 Range Rover Evoques built between March 22 and 23, 2023.

In Canada, 2,950 vehicles are affected.

Range Rover Evoque | Photo: D.Heyman

With these vehicles, a problem has been identified with the multimedia system's 10-inch screen, wherein a lag in the work of the screen software could cause the touchscreen to switch off at start-up. If the screen fails, the backup camera becomes unusable, increasing the risk of an accident.

JLR first became aware of a potential problem last March. It investigated the situation for several months before determining that all was well. Last October, however, the company relaunched an investigation after it received reports of incidents involving the glitch. JLR recorded 1,025 such incidents in all in the U.S.

Owners of vehicles impacted by this recall will be notified by March 14. Dealers will update the multimedia software free of charge.

2019 Jaguar XE |

The second recall

The second recall concerns 2019-2020 Jaguar XEs, built between June 18, 2018 and September 10, 2020. In that case, the wiring harness in the trunk may be damaged, causing the backup camera to work only intermittently or to be permanently disabled. JLR has received five claims and incident reports, but it is not aware of any accidents related to this problem.

In the U.S., 5,929 vehicles are affected, while in Canada, 143 units are involved.

As with the first recall, affected owners will be notified by March 14, 2025. Dealers will inspect and repair or replace the rearview camera wiring harness.