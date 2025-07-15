Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 20,999 Range Rover Evoque SUVs from model-years 2021-2025 due to an airbag problem.

The problem

Essentially, the airbags risk tearing during deployment because of an error during the assembly procedure.

The NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the U.S. equivalent of Transport Canada, indicates that 100 percent of the recalled models are affected by the issue.

On the affected vehicles, the airbags were reportedly not folded correctly during assembly, which increases the risk of tearing during deployment in the event of an accident. Obviously, if the way they deploy to protect occupants is compromised, it could make them less effective or allow hot gases to escape and burn occupants.

The manufacturer is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect.

The solution

Owners of the affected vehicles can visit a dealership to have the airbag module replaced. Owners will be notified of the procedure for doing so by August 29.